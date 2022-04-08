COLLEGE ROUNDUP, April 1-7: Some home schedules winding down

At Bakersfield College, just four home softball games remain in the regular season, pending the playoff slate; baseball has five left.
Cal State Bakersfield's diamond sports will stretch a little bit longer into May, but more striking is the situation of CSUB beach volleyball, which hosts a doubleheader against Pacific Saturday for the Roadrunners' final home competition of the season. (That's a bit concerning for a CSUB team with a 1-10 road record.)
In short, if you've been hoping to get out and watch some local college sports but haven't had the chance yet this season, it's time to get serious.
Bakersfield College
Baseball: Antelope Valley swept the Renegades last Saturday with a 22-hit performance in a shockingly close 11-10 win in Lancaster, which concluded when five straight Marauders got hits in the bottom of the ninth inning. BC bounced back for an efficient 12-6 victory over Citrus featuring 2-for-4, two-RBI showings from Luke Froehlich and Alek Martinez and a bases-clearing double by Guillermo Monje. But the Owls won 5-4 in Glendora on Thursday, setting up Friday's rubber match with BC at 8-23.
Softball: The red-hot Renegades added three more victories to their total to move to 26-6, 8-0 in conference. BC needed just one inning of offense to beat Folsom Lake 4-1 with Kady Smith pitching, then had Talia Nielsen allow three runs over 14 innings in wins over LA Mission and Canyons. Nielsen also hit the go-ahead double against the Cougars, while Marissa Campos drove in a pair of runs. The Renegades will host Glendale Tuesday.
Swimming: The BC men finished in fourth at Ventura College, but the BC women won their meet, highlighted by a 400 medley relay victory from the team of Hope Bywater, Reiley Pike, Kristyn Feola and Emma Jefferies. The teams return to action on Saturday.
Track and field: It was another banner week for the Renegade track teams, which each took first place in their last home meet of the year on April 1. Zaila Clark, Rain Gomez, Tearra Haney and Tucker Monaco had two wins apiece. After his wins in the 400 hurdles and pole vault, Monaco added to his resume by finishing fourth in the So Cal Decathlon Wednesday and qualifying for the state championships. The Renegades were back in action in Glendale Friday.
Women's tennis: BC emerged from its conference tournament with a No. 7 spot in the team playoffs, but was swept by No. 2 Riverside in their first-round postseason matchup Tuesday. However, Stephanie Mercado and Krista Staat qualified for the individual regional championships, and their season will continue.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: After serving for 30 years as BC's softball coach and over five as its athletic director, Sandi Taylor was inducted into the California Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame Wednesday at the organization's convention in Ontario ... Beach volleyball had a pair of games in Ventura Friday ... Men's golf will be back home at Bakersfield Country Club on Monday.
Cal State Bakersfield
Baseball: CSUB baseball had a tumultuous week featuring two wins and two losses with a combined run differential of -2. The Roadrunners started strong with a 7-6 extra-innings win over Cal State Fullerton in which they rallied from down 6-1 late, culminating with a walk-off single by AJ Miller. They came back again for a 5-3 win last Saturday to clinch the series victory, but lost 10-7 Sunday in a back-and-forth game. That paled in comparison to the 13-11 marathon against Cal Baptist on Tuesday, in which the Roadrunners scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth off three pitchers, only to allow seven in the home half of the inning. CSUB fell to 12-15 entering its weekend series at UC Davis.
Beach volleyball: The Roadrunners are still looking for their second official win away from home, but they picked one up in an exhibition, 3-2 over Irvine Valley College, only to lose 3-2 to Utah. Now 7-11, CSUB is back home against Pacific Saturday to celebrate a class of eight seniors.
Softball: Despite building some momentum in a midweek doubleheader against Santa Clara, the Roadrunners were swept at UC Davis, dropping their road record to 1-16 (6-21 overall). CSUB continued to display an inconsistent offense, with just two combined hits across two of the three games. And in the third, the Roadrunners were up 4-1 after a Samantha Pech sacrifice fly and Cieana Curran RBI single before allowing six straight runs. CSUB is in Santa Barbara for a road series through Saturday.
Track and field: The Roadrunners went to Fresno State early last week and picked up another win in the pole vault for Miranda Miller, along with standout results in the 800 meters for Curtis Threlkeld, shot put for Thomas Richardson, Riley Slayton in the 400-meter hurdles and more. CSUB will compete at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday.
Miscellaneous and looking ahead: Women's golf competes in the Big West Championship in San Luis Obispo beginning Sunday ... Beach volleyball signed Alyson Cooper of Saint-Hubert, Quebec, and indoor volleyball added Ava Palm, a transfer from UTEP who attended BHS ... Women's soccer was in Long Beach for an exhibition match Friday.