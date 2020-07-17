The word student in student-athlete can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. But at Cal State Bakersfield, that’s obviously not the case.
Several athletes from CSUB were recognized this week for their performances in the classroom.
Former Ridgeview standout Justin McCall, a junior forward on the Roadrunners’ men’s basketball team, and teammate Cam Allen each earned a spot on the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court, in recognition for their hard work in the classroom.
To be named to the Honors Court, student-athletes must academically be a junior or senior and a varsity player, have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher, have matriculated at least one year at their current institution, and be a member of an NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with an NABC member coach.
McCall and Allen became the first pair of CSUB athletes to earn the academic honor in the same academic year. Over the past academic year, the squad raised its cumulative grade-point average by 0.25 points while also posting an impressive 3.20 GPA for the fall 2019 semester.
During 2019-20, this group of Roadrunners achieved a 3.07 GPA and is expected to earn CSUB men’s basketball its first-ever NABC Team Academic Excellence Award later this month.
Pair of ’Runners’ women’s athletes recognized
In addition to McCall and Allen, two women’s athletes have been nominated for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Senior swimmer Jayssie Haynes and volleyball standout Sidney Wicks are two of a record 605 female college athletes nominated for the prestigious honor.
Rooted in Title IX, the NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 to recognize graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.
Haynes graduated magna cum laude this spring after earning CSUB Athletics' most prestigious honor, the President's Award. The swimmer's activity outside of the pool cemented her legacy in Bakersfield as one of the most active groups on campus for community service.
She served almost 270 hours in the community, while also interning with the University Advancement office.
Wicks finished her CSUB career ranked ninth all time and fourth in the school’s Division I history with 2,213 assists, and also played for the beach volleyball team. During her career, Wicks helped guide the Roadrunners to their second NCAA Tournament appearance at the Division I level with a 2017 WAC Tournament title.
BC men’s basketball player to extend college career
Bakersfield College sophomore Vince Damelio, a native of Weston, Colo., has committed to play basketball next season at a Dean College, a NCAA Division III school located in Franklin, Mass.
The 6-foot-2 guard played in all 28 games for the Renegades this season, averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.
