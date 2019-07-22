Bakersfield College football fans will have good reason to circle October 19 on their calendar this year.
In addition to being Homecoming night, Memorial Stadium will feature one of the Renegades’ toughest tests of the season when they host Ventura College for a 6 p.m. game. The Pirates lost in the state title game to Laney College, 40-35, almost eight months ago and figure to be loaded again.
In addition to Ventura, which finished 11-2 last year, BC has two other teams on this year’s schedule that finished last season in the state’s Top-10 rankings, No. 4 College of the Canyons and No. 9 El Camino.
Bakersfield finished last season ranked 15th in the state following a 6-5 season. The Renegades get things started this season with a home scrimmage against Antelope Valley on Aug. 28 and then host Mt. SAC in their season opener on Sept. 7.
After road games at El Camino and Santa Monica, BC hosts Golden West and travels to Orange Coast to complete its non-conference schedule.
Following a bye week on Oct. 14, BC hosts Ventura and Long Beach to open conference play, travels to East L.A. and Moorpark and then closes the regular season at home against Canyons. Kickoff for all games is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Golf
Highland graduate Tyson Hays became the second BC golfer to sign to play at a four-year college, joining former Garces standout Matt Sakowski, who signed with Benedictine University, an NAIA school in Mesa, Ariz.
Hays signed to play at Hope International, an NAIA college in Fullerton.
"I couldn't be more excited to see another Renegade continue their college career," said BC coach Wes Coble in a news release. "Tyson has been a contributing factor the past two seasons and has made great strides in his game and will only continue to grow as he transitions to Coach Mulville's program at HIU."
Sakowski was a key piece to this springs men's golf team advancing to the SoCal Regionals for the first time since the early 2000’s.
"Matt has been a phenomenal player and teammate," Coble said. "I can't express how proud I am to see his college golf career continue. I know he will do great things at Benedictine and help elevate Coach Potter's program to a new level. Matt is capable of anything he sets his mind to."
CSUB junior golfer Vanessa Watkins was named a 2019 Scholar All-American by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
"Vanessa truly embodies what it means to be both a student and an athlete," said Meghan Thomason, CSUB's Director of Golf. "She did a great job of balancing her coursework while being one of our team's leaders on the golf course. I'm proud of her accomplishments so far and can't wait to see how she finishes as a senior next year."
After transferring to CSUB from Santa Barbara City College last summer, Watkins continued to excel in the classroom. The native of Bakersfield finished the 2018-19 academic year with a cumulative GPA of 3.75, qualifying herself for the WGCA award. Watkins became the second Roadrunner golfer in as many years to earn Scholar All-American honors after Ariel Lee accomplished the feat in 2018.
Cross country
BC cross country and track and field standout Gabriella Lugo has signed with Fresno State.
The Bakersfield Christian graduate competed as a sophomore this past year in both cross country and track & field. She finished the cross country season in 10th place at the state championships in Fresno, earning All-American and first-team Western State Conference All-Conference honors.
This past spring in track, she competed in the 800, 1500, 5000 and 4x400, relay.
Baseball
The final session of the CSUB summer camp for ages 6-to-12, runs tomorrow through Thursday.
The cost is $125 for the 3-day camp, which goes from 8:30 a.m. to noon each. To sign up, go to collegebaseballcamps.com/runners.
Basketball
Visalia native Kobe Garner, who averaged 8.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists last season as a sophomore guard for the Renegades, announced he will continue his playing career at Eastern University, a Division III school in St. Davids, Pa.
The Eagles finished 15-11 overall and 9-5 in the Middle Atlantic Conference last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.