Coleman ready to face familiar challenge at New Mexico Highlands

Bakersfield College basketball coach Aaron Chávez says he still hopes to keep an eye on Tyrell Coleman as he moves on to play at New Mexico Highlands University.
It’s a good thing, then, that apparently you can’t walk around Las Vegas, N.M., without running into someone Chávez knows — after all, he did go to college and coach high school there for years. His brother lives down the street from NMHU, as does his sister. His nephew is a cop in town. His niece just signed to play softball there. And — most relevant to basketball — he’s friends with coach Mike Dominguez.
“I know he’s going to allow Tyrell to be the type of player that he’s capable of being,” Chávez said.
It will all provide an element of familiarity for Coleman as he embarks on the latest chapter of his enduring college basketball career, which began nearly six years ago at Cerro Coso Community College in Ridgecrest. Nine games into his time there, as he previously told The Californian, his roommates quit the team and left him with nowhere to live, and so he dropped out and moved back to Bakersfield.
Now, after extra pandemic eligibility earned him three JUCO years with the Renegades, Coleman emerges as BC’s ninth-leading scorer of all time, with 1,099 career points, and as the first member of his family to earn a degree.
“For me in high school,” Coleman said, “I would have never thought of me graduating BC with my college degree.”
Coleman grew up one of five kids raised by a single father from the age of 6, before eventually moving in with his grandmother at 15. By then he was already at his fifth high school and contending with “a lot of struggles and violence everywhere,” he told The Californian in 2020. He found a measure of stability joining Greg Burt’s basketball team at Bakersfield High, and again, later, with Rich Hughes and Chávez at BC after two years off.
“When kids come through high school, you never really know the path they’re going to go on when they finish,” Burt said. “I would probably have agreed with Tyrell — it would have been a struggle for him to be where he is today.
“I give a lot of credit to the coaches at Bakersfield College for really helping him along the way and helping prepare him for academics and athletics.”
Coleman, who earned his associate’s degree with a 3.1 GPA per BC, was a force on the basketball court for the Renegades from his arrival in 2019 and their consistent leading scorer. But in his final season, 2021-22, he really started to stuff the stat sheet, averaging 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound guard posted triple-doubles on Nov. 11 and Jan. 26 and demonstrated an ability to both attack the basket and score from long range.
None of that could have happened if he had been forced to count his abortive stint at Cerro Coso as a year of basketball participation, but Coleman was able to submit a hardship waiver after the 2019-20 season and ended up staying at BC for two more years amid the pandemic.
“That whole thing was just inspirational,” Coleman said. “Nobody believed in me to get that year back … My coach said it was going to be hard for me to get that year because no one really gets it.”
Chávez said he’s witnessed plenty of “emotional growth” during Coleman’s extended tenure at the school.
“He’s become a responsible young man, and it’s great to see that,” Chávez said. “I think BC does a lot of good things for people, but it’s been such a blessing to a kid like Tyrell … just how much that school and the institution, and how much that community college has meant to him.”
Despite Coleman’s eye-popping numbers, securing a spot at a four-year college was a nontrivial task (“low-key stressful,” as he put it) for an athlete six years out of high school.
“Some people don’t want to take that gamble,” he said.
Dominguez calls Coleman “tough, hard-nosed and a good teammate.” The Cowboys’ staff followed Coleman avidly throughout the season and determined he would be a good fit for the program, after Chávez’s connection to Dominguez, a fellow northern New Mexico native and a mentee of sorts, helped draw initial interest from NMHU.
“I think it’s just a level of trust, you know,” Dominguez said. “Nowadays in the college game, how it is with everybody transferring and going from school to school, I think trust and relationships are the biggest thing these days.”
Coleman faces a learning curve moving up to the Division II level after spending so long in the JUCO ranks, but coaches new and old expect him to adapt easily.
“I think his skills will translate really well at that level,” Burt said. “He can attack the basket and finish with either hand, he has the ability to make the outside shot.”
Dominguez added that Coleman’s playstyle aligns with other players NMHU has successfully recruited in the past, and he should contribute quickly. For Coleman, the transition to D-II and Las Vegas will be just another atypical step on a journey filled with them.
“It’s a different route,” Coleman said. “It’s a challenge for me, and I love challenges.”