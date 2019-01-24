While Cal Baptist head coach Jarrod Olson applauded his players, yelling “great passes,” Cal State Bakersfield head coach Greg McCall dropped his head.
The Lancers had strung together a few passes around the 3-point arc, stopping at CBU guard Delacy Brown before she swished her fourth 3-pointer of the game.
The Roadrunners (8-12, 4-3 Western Athletic) couldn’t keep up with the Lancers’ (9-9, 2-3) shooting during a 68-45 loss in the Icardo Center on Thursday night. Cal Baptist hit 12 3s and shot 43.8 percent from the field. CSUB was 2-for-18 from 3-point range and 25 percent on field goals.
“They got what they wanted to when they wanted to,” McCall said. “We did not compete how we’re supposed to compete. We did not follow our scouting report. We knew that they were a team that likes to transition. We worked on that. We were ready for it. But we did not go out and do what we’re supposed to do during the game.”
No CSUB players were made available for interviews after the game.
Much of Cal Baptist’s offensive success came the same way. When CSUB missed shots, which it did 57 times, its players tried to pressure the CBU rebounder, gambling for a steal in the backcourt. The Lancers thrived in transition, pushing the ball up the floor, taking advantage of open 3s.
As the Roadrunners kept missing, the problem kept getting worse.
If not for a buzzer-beating putback layup by CSUB guard Ashley Austin, CBU would have ended the first half on an 11-0 run. The Roadrunners did not score for a more than seven-minute stretch during the 10-minute second quarter.
When Brown put in the Lancers’ 10th and 11th straight points on a layup in transition, McCall walked the length of the bench, not looking at his team’s offensive possession. On his strut back up the court, he tapped three new players to head in.
Brown led CBU with 20 points. When the Lancers didn’t go for 3s or quick layups, they pounded inside to center Britney Thomas. She scored 12 points and had 13 rebounds.
Roadrunners guard and leading scorer Alexxus Gilbert led the team with 16 points. But it took her 26 shots to get there and no other CSUB player reached double figures.
CSUB’s players were too confident heading in because they were only a half game out of first place in the WAC, McCall said. The Roadrunners can’t win games scoring seven and eight points in the second and fourth quarter, respectively, he added.
“Pretty bad performance tonight,” McCall said. “I apologize to our fans for the way that we performed. … When you play like this here, that’s not competing. And when you’re not playing smart, that’s not competing.”
