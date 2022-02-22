Clovis North topples Liberty in girls soccer section semifinal

In a game defined by ineffective set pieces, either No. 3 Clovis North or No. 2 Liberty just needed one to finally come through.
It happened for the Broncos right after halftime, when Mia Mirelez headed home a high-arcing corner kick from Alyssa Ramirez at the far post in the 48th minute. That was all Clovis North (20-2-1) required to dispatch a disjointed Patriots offense and advance to the CIF Central Section Division I final with a 1-0 win.
Liberty came close to an equalizer on a couple of occasions in the second half, but was called for a foul while rushing in to follow up on a promising free kick, then couldn't convert on a series of long throw-ins from Alex Little.
The defeat ended an unbeaten season for Liberty (19-1-2), the Southwest Yosemite League winner, which had last lost on May 21 in penalties, also to Clovis North.
The Broncos, runners-up in the Tri-River Athletic Conference, were keyed by a standout offensive performance from Mirelez, a Cal State Fullerton commit and recipient of three knee surgeries. The forward made dangerous runs through the Liberty defense all night, beginning in the sixth minute, when she appeared to earn a one-on-one with and then chip keeper Kiana Gordon, only to be called offside.
Then, while Liberty managed just one shot wide of the goal early on, Mirelez won her team a couple corner kicks in short order with aggressive play on the left wing. But while the ball sometimes lingered a little bit longer than expected in the Patriots' defensive zone, the backs were repeatedly able to clear it away.
Soon enough, they didn't and nearly paid the price. A Broncos free kick from the center circle rolled all the way into the box and bounced up to substitute Rebhia Mansour, whose header hit the left post.
The Patriots threatened once before the half when Sophie Stanley lobbed in a pass to Little that led to a corner, but the kick went into the side netting, and the frequent playoff foes were scoreless after 40 minutes.
Mirelez's breakthrough, shortly after the half, eased the burden on the Broncos' offense and allowed them to stymie the resurgent Patriots'. Led by the speedy freshman Justyce Amey, Liberty gained some traction shortly after falling behind, leading to a solid connection in the 55th minute from Hayden Gehring to Amey, who had to make an awkward, leaning shot around goalkeeper Gianna Boscacci, which ultimately went wide of the goal.
A series of free-kick woes helped to seal the Patriots' fate. First, Boscacci beat Amey, Sidney Cyrus and Dallas Williford to a ball that any one of them could potentially have put home. Then, as the Broncos brought everyone back on defense in the 71st minute, Brynn Phillips fired a line drive that hit Boscacci in the hands, but a scrum of Patriots moved in too aggressively for the rebound, and Liberty was called for a foul.
Clovis North expertly drained as much clock as possible pretty much every time it was faced with a stoppage of play, and the Broncos emerged with a 1-0 win. They will face conference rivals Clovis-Buchanan, which beat Arroyo Grande 3-1 to advance to Saturday's final.