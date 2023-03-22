Clanton looks to elevate player development to next level at Iowa State

The University of Northern Iowa had a football player drafted in the first round for the first time ever when the New Orleans Saints selected tackle Trevor Penning in 2022. One year earlier, another UNI offensive tackle, Spencer Brown, had gone in the third round to the Buffalo Bills.
That made two linemen in two years, compared to the five the Football Championship Subdivision school had seen taken in the previous 55 drafts.
Overseeing these players’ development in Cedar Falls, Iowa, was offensive line coach Ryan Clanton, a Bakersfield native and former Oregon lineman now entering his 10th season as a coach.
Clanton says his O-line coach for the Ducks once told him that people will find you if you excel. That’s exactly what happened in December, when Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell came calling and appointed Clanton to the same position with the Cyclones.
In the months since, Clanton has set about building a rapport with his new linemen as he prepares for his first campaign in the Big 12 Conference: “Just showing them that you care about them, not just talking about it, showing them that you truly have their best interests in mind.” He said relationships mean more to the offensive line than any other position group.
“You can’t fake that relationship, and it’s a real feeling,” he said. “And you got to really invest time and build trust with your new players, and that kind of was the number-one process for me as I came here.”
Clanton comes to the Cyclones as one of several new offensive coaches attempting to get acquainted with their personnel and meld their philosophies. Under first-year coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Clanton joins fellow incoming coaches for receivers, tight ends and running backs.
“It’s really cool when you get to kind of work with new people and they brainstorm together and create things,” he said.
Clanton’s mindset has been his chief asset throughout his career, his longtime friend JT Peterson said. Peterson has known him since they were high school sophomores at Centennial. They both transferred to Bakersfield Christian the following year and eventually became co-captains.
“We always trained hard, extra work outside the normal weight room hours and practice hours, and I know he still does that to this day,” Peterson said.
After high school, they lived together in a garage in the Bay Area, fully focused on football while attending City College of San Francisco and grinding for spots at four-year colleges.
“It wasn’t easy by any means,” Clanton said. “It created a competitive edge, and it brought out a whole different thought process to what it’s going to take to get to the top, to actually earn a scholarship.”
After his successful stint at Oregon, Clanton later returned to the two-year ranks for his first collegiate coaching job in Ventura.
“He’s always brought this extreme, optimistic, positive but yet fierce mentality when it comes to football,” Peterson said. “He’s always been very driven, very focused, and I think him having different experiences playing at City College of San Francisco, going to Oregon, going down to LA and Northern Iowa … I see the maturity in his vision of football, whether it comes to schemes or understanding player development through his own development.”
One aspect of that vision, Peterson said, is the ability to “bring other tools in to his players.” As a player himself at CCSF, Clanton organized a Bible study group to help the team bond. Later, as a coach at UNI, he invited Peterson’s fitness company to speak to his charges about the impact of nutrition on performance.
“He always had that mentality of wanting to help people and make his team better,” Peterson said.
Peterson said he expects Clanton’s adjustment to Iowa State to “be simple for him.”
As he moves forward, Clanton said the record of having coached Brown and Penning will help him in terms of both earning the trust of his current linemen and recruiting the next generation of Cyclones.
“If I’m telling you that this worked and I can point to multiple (people) that it worked on and they’re being more successful in the NFL,” he said, “… it’s not necessarily a ‘look-at-me’ thing, it’s more of ‘Look at them, this is the path that works.’”
In one particularly compelling full-circle moment, the Saints have added Clanton’s former BCHS teammate Derek Carr at quarterback, where he’ll have his blind side protected by Penning.
“Derek is an elite leader of men, and people rally around him, and are just attracted to him,” Clanton said. “Even just being around him for an hour, you’ll just wanna follow him around, and I think that’s like one of his amazing qualities that he has, and I haven’t seen people possess that.
“And Trevor, he’s just a savage. He’ll do whatever it takes to keep Derek clean. I think it’s going to be a great partnership between those two.”
In the meantime, Clanton will look to take his training methods to the next level at Iowa State, aided by the resources of a Power Five school, which he has at his fingertips for the first time.
“There’s a lot of drills or equipment that you either have to make on your own or just find a way to get it done — what I’ve always done,” he said. “But now it’s like at the drop of the hat, they’re like, ‘Here’s what you need,’ and they’ll just provide it for you.”
Clanton said Campbell and his fellow coaches have made the process “smooth as butter” so far.
“He keeps having an impact everywhere he goes,” Peterson said, “because he’s still the same person, he’s just getting better at what he does, which is working with young men and developing young players.”