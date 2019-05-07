The Cal State Bakersfield men’s and women’s track and field teams head to Orem, Utah for the Western Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships Thursday through Saturday.
Sophomore Corbin Chronister ranks first in the hammer and discus and fourth in the shot put heading into the meet and is coming off a strong showing at the Fullerton Twilight meet last week.
Chronister placed first in the hammer with a throw of 200 feet, 8 inches, the second time he has gone over 200 this season. He was third in the discus with a personal best of 181-10.
Redshirt senior Gabe Gaeta won the 400 hurdles at Fullerton for this third win of the season He is ranked third on the WAC performance list.
And freshman Riley Slayton had a good meet, running her fastest time in the 400 (62.32) to finish second.
Junior Curtis Thelkeld is atop the WAC performance chart in the 800 with his best a 1:48.93 on April 18 at the Mt. SAC Relays. He is ranked second in the 400.
Tim Van Horn is ranked No. 1 in high jump (6-11) with teammate Joselito Lopez fifth (6-7).
Julianne Finch is ranked third in the Pole Vault (12.075) and Antonia Beason is sixth in the High Jump at 5-5.
Runners add two to basketball team
Guards Czar Perry and Cameron Allen have signed to play basketball for the Runners.
Perry spent the past season at Holmes Community College in Goodman, Miss. He helped the Bulldogs reach the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XXIII championships where he had 10 points, six assists, and two rebounds In a five-point loss in the championship game.
“He is a really good athlete with exceptional speed,” CSUB head coach Rod Barnes said of Perry. “He plays both ends of the court well. We are expecting him to come right in and contribute to our team.”
Perry earned All-State and All-Region honors after averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game on the season.
Allen, 6-2, is transferring from Loyola Marymount, where played the first seven games this past season before sitting out the rest of the year.
Allen started his collegiate career at Pensacola State College in Pensacola, Fla., and was named All-Panhandle Conference after a freshman campaign in which he averaged 14.4 points per game. In his sophomore season with the Lions, Allen played in every game, averaging 5.3 points a contest.
“He is a point guard who can run a team, but also has the capability of creating his own shot,” Barnes said of Allen. “Cam has played against really good competition both at LMU and Pensacola State College and brings that experience with him to Bakersfield."
Softball opens WAC tourney
The sixth-seeded Roadrunners open the Western Athletic Conference Softball Tournament against third-seeded Grand Canyon Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. as the tournament gets under way in Phoenix.
GCU (30-22, 12-6 WAC) swept all three games played against the Roadrunners (14-30, 3-15) last month in Phoenix. The Runners have lost 10 straight.
If the Runners win, they will advance to play No. 1 Seattle University on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. A loss would send Bakersfield into an elimination game on Thursday afternoon between the loser of Kansas City and Utah Valley's contest.
DeGarrmo, Mariner honored
CSUB’s top beach volleyball pair of Mattison DeGarmo and Briannah Mariner were named Honorable Mention All-Big West Conference on Monday. DeGarmo and Mariner finished the season with 10 victories, tying them for tops on the team. Seven of those 10 wins on the year came against Big West competition, including five against CSUN and two against Sacramento State.
Spring Barbecue Thursday
The 47th annual CSUB Spring Barbecue takes place Thursday on the main campus. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door for the general public and $18 for students. Proceeds go toward scholarships for student-athletes.
