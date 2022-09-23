Chavez turns in complete performance in shutout win over McFarland

In some games it feels like anyone who touches the ball anywhere on the field has a chance to score. That happened Friday at Chavez, but only for the home team.
The Titans needed just 24 offensive plays to accumulate 396 yards of offense on their way to a 61-0 win over McFarland. That went down as Chavez's biggest win by margin since it started recording results on MaxPreps in 2004, and also its second shutout this season.
"I try to keep my guys as humble as possible, but they just were prepared to play," Chavez coach Jesse Ortega said, "and I think it was just a mindset going into the game, the initial preparation and the mindset of our starters to set the tone."
Israel Gonzalez led the way with just five carries that went for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Nathen Fernandez and Randy Lara added rushing scores of their own, Santana Morales tossed a 79-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Ruiz, and with a running clock in the second half, backup quarterback Antonio Avila added 96 yards and two rushing scores of his own.
Chavez (4-2, 2-0 South Sequoia League) dominated in the trenches and practically everyone took advantage.
"I got great offensive line coaches and so they have high standards and expectations of our players on the line," Ortega said. "They did what they had to do upfront to begin with."
McFarland (2-4, 0-2), meanwhile, struggled with negative plays throughout the game, failing to reach Chavez territory after its first drive of the night and posting its best play, a 25-yard run by Monico Urquizo, with the outcome already decided.
That first drive was a curious one, after Chavez opened with an onside kick that failed to travel 10 yards, and then McFarland went four-and-out following a fake punt that included a fake reverse. So as was the case most of the day, the Titans needed just a couple plays to punch it in, with Gonzalez bouncing off a tackle for a 38-yard touchdown to open the scoring.
Each of McFarland's next three drives was a three-and-out that led to Chavez getting the ball in Cougar territory and scoring a quick rushing touchdown. On the fourth, Chavez was all the way back on its own 21-yard line facing third-and-32, but Ruiz took a quick screen from Morales and zoomed up the field for a huge touchdown.
The Cougars got a first down for the first time on the following drive thanks to some nice short-yardage running by Urquizo but ended up having to punt, allowing the Titans to score once more before halftime. They went up 40-0 at the intermission.
With Morales taking a seat, Avila looked extremely elusive on quarterback keepers in the second half, leading two more scoring drives before Gavin Contreras, who helped the Titans get good field position all night, took back a short punt 31 yards for the final score of the night.
McFarland looked to break the shutout on its final drive of the game after Urquizo's strong run, but after a completion from Jorge Hernandez to Urquizo to bring the Cougars to their own 42-yard line, they struggled to get any further, despite benefiting from a facemask penalty. They ultimately turned the ball over on downs following consecutive incompletions by Hernandez.
"I made sure that they stayed focused for this week," Ortega said. "Next week's another big game."
The Titans will travel to Delano Friday, with the schools facing off as league opponents this year. Meanwhile, McFarland will look to bounce back at home against Shafter.
