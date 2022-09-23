 Skip to main content
Chavez turns in complete performance in shutout win over McFarland

In some games it feels like anyone who touches the ball anywhere on the field has a chance to score. That happened Friday at Chavez, but only for the home team.

The Titans needed just 24 offensive plays to accumulate 396 yards of offense on their way to a 61-0 win over McFarland. That went down as Chavez's biggest win by margin since it started recording results on MaxPreps in 2004, and also its second shutout this season.

