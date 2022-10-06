 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chavez runs away with 49-8 win over Wasco

Chalk up another dominant win for a Chavez team that seems to be hitting its stride at the perfect time.

Facing a Wasco team known for fast starts, the Titans struck first and never looked back, intercepting three passes and holding the Tigers to one touchdown in a 49-8 victory.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases