Chavez rallies, holds on for dramatic 35-34 win over Shafter

SHAFTER — Trailing by 14 points early in the second half, the Chavez football discovered a lot about its collective character in its South Sequoia League opener on Thursday night.
The Titans had just scored an apparent touchdown on a Shafter fumble that would have tied the game, but officials had blown the play dead prior to the turnover. Moments later, the Generals added salt to the wound, scoring on a long pass play to extend their lead to 21-7.
But the Titans did not hang their heads.
Chavez capitalized on two other Generals’ turnovers and found a rhythm on offense, scoring four second-half touchdowns to hold on for a dramatic 35-34 victory when Shafter failed on a two-point conversion to try to win it in regulation.
“It was one of those games where I wish I was up in the stands with a tub of popcorn, because it was a great high school football game.” Chavez’s seventh-year coach Jesse Ortega said.
The Titans (3-2, 1-0 SSL) took the lead for good on a 2-yard scoring run by Israel Gonzalez with 4:02 to play to make it 35-28.
But Shafter (4-1, 0-1) took the ensuing kick-off and moved the ball 74-yards on eight plays, capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass featuring a pair of freshman, quarterback Ezekiel Osborne and Mariyon Sloan with 1:25 to play.
Trailing by one point, and only needing a PAT to tie the game, Generals coach Jerald Pierucci opted to go for two points — and the potential win.
After calling timeout to set up the play, Osborne rolled to his left and looked to the end zone, but was stopped by Chavez senior Andres Rodriguez and pulled to the ground. Earlier in the game, Rodriguez recovered a fumble to halt a General drive at the Titans’ 12.
“Well, to be honest with you, we weren’t stopping anybody,” Pierucci said. “So just at that moment I think they scored on the last (two) series, so for us it was one of those things where I think both teams were exhausted … so let’s just try to put in a two-point play that we practice all the time. And it didn’t work.”
After controlling an onside kick attempt, the Titans took a knee on consecutive plays to run out the clock, spoiling Shafter’s first home league game since 2019, just before the school broke ground on a lengthy renovation of the Generals’ stadium, which opened in last week’s victory over Orosi.
“I’m so happy we came out on the winning side,” Ortega said. “I’m proud of my guys for believing, and they didn’t panic. We talked about that before the game even started, before we left home … We’re going to have to fight back or we’ll dominate, I don’t know which way it was going to go. It ended (that) we had to fight back, we didn’t panic, and the kids came in in the clutch.”
With both teams struggling to get started early, Chavez was the first to reach the end zone when Santana Morales lofted a 26-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Ruiz with just 23 seconds left in the first quarter. Morales finished 8 of 18 passing for 113 yards.
Shafter, which was held without a first down in the opening 12 minutes of play, tied the game with a pair of big plays to open the second quarter, first on a 38-yard pass play from Osborne to Jesse Bernal, then followed by a 40-yard scoring run by Koa Rhodes.
It was the first of three rushing touchdowns by Rhodes, who finished with a game-high 171 yards on 23 carries. He added a 15-yard scoring run later in the quarter and gave his team its last lead, 28-21, on a 28-yard touchdown run with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
The Generals, who lost a fumble in the red zone in the first half, had their chances to add to the lead, but missed on a 36-yard field goal attempt to open the fourth quarter and after driving to the Chavez 18, Osborne was picked off by Moises Moreno, who returned it 65 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 28.
Osborne passed for 261 yards on 10 of 23 passing and two touchdowns. Sloan finished with five catches for 102 yards, with Figueroa posting a team-high 104 yards receiving on just two catches.
“Back to the drawing board,” said Pierucci, whose team hosts Taft next Friday at 7:30 p.m. “It’s definitely a game that we let slip away and that’s the hard thing about it. Our defense struggled in the second half, but that’s where the offense has to pick it up, so that’s squarely on us as coaches, and we have to get better for next week. It doesn’t get any easier.”