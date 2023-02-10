Chavez captures D-IV boys wrestling title, qualifies six for Masters

Fresh off their second straight South Sequoia League title, the Chavez boys wrestling title captured the Central Section Division IV championship on Friday at Madera-Matilda Torres High.
"It was very exciting for our boys to finally capitalize on their talent," Titans coach Roman Salcedo said. "Something like this has never been done in the small town of Delano and it was hard to believe until they put the plaque in our hands that we finally achieved a goal that was set out from November of last year."
Four Chavez wrestlers won individual titles and six qualified for next week's Masters tournament at Clovis-Buchanan.
"Coaching for 22 years, I've been chasing one of these plaques and we finally got it," Salcedo said. "And there's no better feeling than winning a piece of the Valley."
Central Section Division IV Championships
At Madera-Matilda Torres High School; Friday’s results
Local Masters qualifiers (top 4)
106: 2. Santana Ugues, Arvin; 4. Ethan Carpenter, East.
113: No local qualifiers.
120: 3. Noe Cisneros, Arvin.
126: 1. Eduardo Munoz, Chavez.
132: 1. Gavin Contreras, Chavez; Brendon Ko, Garces.
138: 2. Elijah Guzman, Chavez.
145: 1. Nicholas Hernandez, East.
152: 1. Silas Orozco, Stockdale.
160: 3. Hayden Tadeo, Garces.
170: 1. Jalani Smith, Garces; 3. Luis Tapia, Kern Valley.
182: 1. Xavier Gonzalez, Arvin; 3. Rolando Lira, Chavez.
195: No local qualifiers.
220: 4. Johnathan Garcia, Chavez.
285: 1. Andres Rodriguez, Chavez.
Chavez (6): Eduardo Munoz (126), Gavin Contreras (132), Elijah Guzman (138), Rolando Lira (182), Johnathan Garcia (220), Andres Rodriguez (285).
Arvin (3): Santana Ugues, Arvin (106), Noe Cisneros (120), Xavier Gonzalez (182)
Garces (3): Brendon Ko (132), Hayden Tadeo (160), Jalani Smith (170).
East (2): Ethan Carpenter (106), Nicholas Hernandez (145)
Stockdale (1): Silas Orozco (152).
Kern Valley (1): Luis Tapia (170).
Team: 1. Chavez 194; 2. Visalia-Mt. Whitney 160.5; 3. Fresno-McLane 155; 4. Garces 135.5; 5. Fresno-Edison 133. Other area teams: 11. Arvin 96; 17. East 71; 19. Stockdale 62; 23. Kern Valley 24.