 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chavez captures D-IV boys wrestling title, qualifies six for Masters

IMG-3605.jpg

The Chavez High boys wrestling team celebrates after winning the Central Section Division IV championship on Friday at Madera-Matilda Torres High.

 Courtesy of Roman Salcedo

Fresh off their second straight South Sequoia League title, the Chavez boys wrestling title captured the Central Section Division IV championship on Friday at Madera-Matilda Torres High.

"It was very exciting for our boys to finally capitalize on their talent," Titans coach Roman Salcedo said. "Something like this has never been done in the small town of Delano and it was hard to believe until they put the plaque in our hands that we finally achieved a goal that was set out from November of last year."

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections