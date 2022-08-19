Chavez blanks Arvin to start season strong

There's keeping your opponent out of the end zone, there's keeping them out of the red zone, and then there's what Chavez did to Arvin.
The Titans held the Bears to a single snap in Chavez territory, while riding a steady run game to a 26-0 road win Thursday night.
"I saw a lot of guts and grit," Chavez coach Jesse Ortega said. "They played tough. We got banged up in the middle ... (Arvin) didn't give up, they kept playing hard, and we had to continue to play."
Nathen Fernandez carried the ball 12 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in the first half and change-of-pace back Israel Gonzalez added 76 yards and a score of his own in the same time frame. The Titans posted all of their points by the end of the second quarter and held firm in the second half.
"It does help to be able to have that rotation," Ortega said, "and we have a third guy that can kind of spell those guys, and he had to step up, because Nathen had a calf injury."
Randy Lara entered the backfield for some late Chavez drives after Fernandez hobbled off midway through the third quarter, during a period where the Titans weren't as effective on offense and had three drives stall in Arvin territory.
"I thought we left at least 12 points off the board," Ortega said. "Penalties, we gotta clean that up."
But, as he was quick to point out: "I'd rather have those issues to deal with than other things that we had last year, in terms of inexperience and things like that."
Junior quarterback Santana Morales, who was far from the focal point of the offense but connected on a pair of key passes, made another favorable comparison to the 2021 season: "Our offensive line is really great this year," he said. "We're looking a lot better than last year."
As for Arvin, playing its first game under new head coach Robert Riley, the Bears' offense centered on finding creative ways to get the ball to playmakers like running back Jonathan Moreno and receiver Jack Kasinger, but penalties and poor third-down execution hampered their ability to sustain drives.
In the first quarter, the Bears punted on three straight drives, while Chavez scored early thanks to a leaping catch by Ryan Ruiz for a 32-yard completion from Morales. That brought the Titans to the 1-yard line, where Gonzalez punched it in on his opening carry. Fernandez added a two-point conversion after Arvin was flagged for a facemask on a botched extra point try.
By the end of the quarter, tackling emerged as an issue for the Bears, as Gonzalez broke at least three tackles on back-to-back runs to get the Titans into Arvin territory, then carried defenders into the red zone at the start of the second period. Morales scored on a quarterback keeper to make it 14-0.
After two sacks and three penalties, the Bears gave possession right back to Chavez. However, Arvin quickly forced a three-and-out — but Gonzalez stripped the ball from the punt returner, and five plays later Fernandez was in for a short rushing touchdown of his own.
Arvin nearly swung the momentum with a long, weaving kick-return touchdown, but it was called back due to a chop block and the ensuing drive traveled zero yards. Instead, the Titans added what turned out to be their final points of the game shortly before the half. After a failed trick play and consecutive incompletions, Morales picked out Joseph Garcia for another 32-yard pitch-and-catch on fourth-and-10, this time for a touchdown to extend the lead to 26-0.
Chavez's fourth-down execution was not as sharp in the second half, which featured a Morales incompletion on fourth-and-6 and a three-yard pass to Gonzalez on fourth-and-7. Still, Thursday's result meant the Titans' biggest win since Oct. 1 — their last game against Arvin.
"Especially Week 1, opening game, it feels really great to get that shutout," Morales said.
Chavez will be back at home next Friday to face Porterville-Monache, while Arvin hosts Shafter.