Chavez blanks Arvin to start season strong

There's keeping your opponent out of the end zone, there's keeping them out of the red zone, and then there's what Chavez did to Arvin.

The Titans held the Bears to a single snap in Chavez territory, while riding a steady run game to a 26-0 road win Thursday night.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

