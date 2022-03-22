Charles' two homers, seven RBIs help Stockdale remain unbeaten with victory over BHS

In last week’s Southwest Yosemite League opener, Stockdale shook off a slow start, rallied from a three-run deficit to tie Frontier and eventually won in 10 innings.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs wasted little time getting started, scoring seven first-inning runs, and finished things off in half the time, posting a 22-6 victory over Bakersfield High in a game called after five innings.
“We just take it one game at a time, and what we did well today was put the game away in the first two innings and swung the bats really well,” Stockdale coach Brad Showers said. “Our league’s a dogfight and we’re going to have a dogfight on Thursday against Centennial, and BHS beat Centennial.”
Senior Austin Charles took center stage, finishing 4 for 4 with seven RBIs, including a pair of three-run home runs. He also was hit by a pitch, scored four runs and stole a base for good measure.
“We knew they won their last game against Centennial, so we didn’t want to expect anything less from them,” said Charles, who is hitting .467 with 17 RBIs and three home runs on the season. “We just wanted to go out and play the game hard and see what happens.”
Charles helped ignite his team’s offense, driving in the game’s first run with a double off the right-center field fence in the top of the first inning where Stockdale sent 11 batters to the plate.
The Mustangs (10-0, 2-0) added two in the second, then scored eight more in the third, with Charles launching a long homer over the scoreboard to make it 12-0.
The 6-foot-6 shortstop singled later in the inning and then blasted another 3-run shot down the left-field line, a line drive that cleared the fence to make it 20-0 in the fifth.
“Right now, I’m just trying to hit the ball hard, away,” Charles said. “I’ve been pitched backwards a lot, a lot of off-speed pitches, so I’m just understanding that and trying to hit the ball the other way.”
Stockdale finished with 16 hits, and also benefited from 13 Driller walks, three hit batsmen and three errors.
“It feels good,” said Charles of his team’s perfect record and 2-0 start in league play. “We’re just trying to take one game at a time. We know that nothing is given, even though our record is good right now. But it’s baseball and anything can happen, so just play the game hard every day.”
Matt Flores went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, freshman Hayden Elchlepp was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Ruben Ramirez and Adam Enyart had two hits and an RBI apiece. Mustangs’ pinch hitter Brayden Gutierrez capped his team’s scoring with a two-run double to make it 22-0 in the top of the fifth.
“We didn’t expect this to happen,” Showers said. “We expected to come out and play well. We didn’t expect to score this many runs, but we’ll take it. I was really happy with our approach and the fact that we stayed with it, and our guys that came in late in the game did it.”
Junior right-hander Ryan Featherston limited BHS (4-6-1, 1-1) to just one hit and struck out five in four innings of work to improve to 4-0, lowering his ERA to 1.08.
Bakersfield spoiled the shutout with six runs in the bottom of the fifth off the Mustangs bullpen. The Drillers opened the inning with seven straight hits, with senior Bradyn Ornelaz driving home two with a single, followed by a two-run double by Johnny Lee and an RBI-double by Liam Taft.
“It just wasn’t our day today,” said Bakersfield coach Mario Garza, whose team was coming off a 5-4 victory over Centennial in Thursday’s SWYL opener. “The way we played doesn’t show what kind of team we have. Stockdale is a really good team and we got off to a bad start. Hopefully, we will give them a better game next time.”
Stockdale’s Nick Brown came on to restore order, striking out two and then benefitting by a nifty fielding play from Charles, throwing off balance to first to end the game.
“Every game is important,” said Showers of Thursday’s game against Centennial. “Hopefully we have a chip on our shoulder. They swept us last year … hopefully the kids will be motivated. We’re going to face their No. 1 (Jordon Mora). He’s going to be tough and we just gotta stay within ourselves and have that same approach (that we had today).”