Charles' big day powers Stockdale to its fifth SWYL baseball title in past six years

Austin Charles had himself a day, and in the process his Stockdale baseball team clinched at least a share of its fifth Southwest Yosemite League title in six years.
For starters, the 6-foot-6 right-hander, who has committed to play at UC Santa Barbara next season, tossed a complete game four-hitter, striking out eight.
And oh ya, he also went 4 for 5 at the plate with three singles and a grand slam to highlight a 10-0 victory over second-place Liberty on Thursday, in what Mustangs assistant Greg Showers called “perhaps the most impressive outing under pressure I’ve seen in 40 years."
Stockdale (21-4, 12-1) has a two-game lead over the Patriots (18-7-1, 10-3) with two games to play. The Mustangs close their SWYL season against Garces (6-19, 2-10), while Liberty plays two with Bakersfield (6-17-3, 2-11).
Stockdale and Liberty entered Thursday’s game ranked fifth and sixth, respectively in the latest Central Section poll.
South Yosemite League
Ridgeview and Bakersfield Christian will meet under similar circumstances on Friday night at 6 p.m. at BCHS. The two teams are tied atop the South Yosemite League baseball standings at 11-1 with just three games remaining on the SYL schedule.
The Wolf Pack (23-2) is coming off a 1-0 victory over the Eagles (20-5) on Tuesday, handing Bakersfield Christian its first loss in league this year.
Junior Bradley Perez tossed a complete-game five-hitter, striking out six to win a pitching duel with Eagles junior Toby Twist. Twist allowed just three hits, striking out eight in six innings of work.
Josh Gaeta had two of the three hits for Ridgeview, driving home the game's only run in the bottom of the first inning.