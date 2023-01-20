 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chance for further improvement awaits Nieblas in senior season at Maine

Izzy Nieblas has for years served as the custodian of her family’s Bakersfield softball legacy. She played at a high school program founded by her mother, where her grandfather and later her sister served as assistants, to the point where she grew up at the Stockdale field long before actually donning a Mustangs uniform.

“I knew she was going to have the work ethic coming in,” Stockdale coach Amanda Hockett said. “I’d seen her running around the field as a youngster and (she was) just always moving around and had a ball in her hand. And playing wall ball on our dugout in the middle of games is always fun.”

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases