Chance for further improvement awaits Nieblas in senior season at Maine

Izzy Nieblas has for years served as the custodian of her family’s Bakersfield softball legacy. She played at a high school program founded by her mother, where her grandfather and later her sister served as assistants, to the point where she grew up at the Stockdale field long before actually donning a Mustangs uniform.
“I knew she was going to have the work ethic coming in,” Stockdale coach Amanda Hockett said. “I’d seen her running around the field as a youngster and (she was) just always moving around and had a ball in her hand. And playing wall ball on our dugout in the middle of games is always fun.”
Her college career, however, has unfolded in a much different setting, away from family some 4,200 miles as the crow flies, at the University of Maine in Orono.
“When I first came here, I won’t lie, I struggled a bit,” Nieblas said. “The transition was pretty tough from being at home, and moving across the country.”
That unease lasted just one semester, she said. Her family has always supported her from afar, but in the three softball seasons since, Nieblas has blazed her own trail on the diamond, steadily improving year after year as the Black Bears’ first baseman. That led up to a junior campaign in 2022 in which she batted .301 with an .832 OPS and started all 45 games.
“That was kinda tough,” Nieblas said. “I always tell my coaches, ‘I will never ask to be pulled out.’ You have to absolutely yank me out of a game before I would even ask to be pulled out.”
She’ll now hope to bring that same competitive spirit to her senior season in Maine. The Black Bears spent much of last year still adjusting to a new coaching staff under Jordan Fitzpatrick, finishing just 8-37, but Nieblas believes the players are much more settled into the system this season.
“I obviously want our number of wins to go up but I would also like to see us win our conference this year,” she said. “I think that’s something we can definitely do.”
Nieblas’ ironman campaign in 2022 was a far cry from her freshman season, which was cut short nine games in — she had played in just five — due to the onset of the pandemic. She remembered being on a bus in North Carolina with her teammates, “seeing my other friends who played softball at different colleges posting about being done,” and wondering, “When is it coming for us?”
She had a much better go of it as a sophomore, upping her batting average to .239 after going just 2-for-14 the previous season, and launching the first four home runs of her career.
“Honestly, I think a lot of it is just maturing,” Nieblas said. “I feel like for me, not only as a person but as a player, as I’ve been at Maine, I’ve matured a lot, I’ve gotten to know myself more as a hitter, and I’ve been able to take that into my playing, which I think has helped a lot.”
Even within the 2022 season, Nieblas managed just two hits in one 11-game span early on, but righted the ship during a trip to Utah ahead of conference play, and had a seven-game hitting streak later in the year. She stepped it up defensively as well; after committing four errors in the first six games, she was responsible for just two in the next 39.
Hockett added that this improvement reflected the mentality and work ethic she saw from Nieblas in her younger years back home, when she was endlessly competitive, even in just some “game we made up at practice.”
“She’s gonna take the extra cuts and stuff that are needed to keep her performing at the level she wants to perform at,” Hockett said.
The 2023 season will give her a chance to come full circle. The Black Bears are playing 13 preseason games up and down California in March, including five in Fresno from March 10-12.
“We played our valley championship there, we won it there, and then my sister (Mackenzie Oakes Johnson), she pitched at Fresno State,” Nieblas said. “It’s one of those places that’s almost like it’s been part of my life for so long.”
It’ll certainly be more convenient for Hockett, who drove to see her play in St. George, Utah, last season.
“I always like to watch my players go play in college,” she said, “because it’s like, ‘Hey, you busted your butt, and you made it.’”
Hockett added that she expects Nieblas to continue her path forward after being named a captain this season.
“That gives her another set of standards to kind of live up to,” she said, “and I think she’s going to just keep doing what she’s been doing the last three years.”
