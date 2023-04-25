Central Section passes up vote on Kern Resource Center, approves Legacy

The CIF Central Section Board of Managers approved full membership for a school Tuesday morning, but it wasn't Kern Resource Center.
Legacy Christian Academy submitted a letter to the section dated April 18 petitioning for full membership, resulting in a late revision to Tuesday's meeting agenda. The school had its request accepted at the board meeting in Visalia, according to the section's Coordinator of Events and Operations Kelly Jones.
Legacy has spent the 2022-23 school year as an associate member fielding teams in girls volleyball, boys basketball, baseball and softball, per the letter from Administrator Paula Cowan. Next season, it hopes to add 8-man football and girls soccer.
Kern Resource Center had its own request for full membership moved along from the section's executive committee to its board of managers on March 16. But Jones wrote in an email to The Californian Tuesday afternoon that no one on the board had moved to begin a vote on the center's admission.
"They can still apply to be associate members to establish themselves," Jones wrote. "I imagine our office will be in touch with them about the next steps."
The center had wanted to become a full member immediately in order to be competitive, as its founder and director Melissa Wheeler previously told The Californian. Associate members may play against Central Section opponents but do not participate in league or postseason competition. As a full member, the center was hoping to join the East Sierra League, Wheeler had said.
Wheeler and Kern Resource Center Athletics Director Rick Shaw did not respond to phone calls Tuesday afternoon. Neither did Cowan or Legacy Athletics Director Jillian Pelz.
Both institutions combine elements of homeschooling and in-person instruction with a Christian bent. Legacy describes itself on its website as a "University-Model school," while Kern Resource Center asserts that it is "not a school" but simply a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The center is registered as a school with the California Department of Education under the name Education Outside the Box, and so possesses a county-district-school code, which is a prerequisite for any application to join the CIF. Jones previously told The Californian that it was a sticking point in the section's discussions with Kern Resource Center.
Wheeler's initial proposal stated that the center intends to field teams in football, volleyball, track, soccer, basketball, softball and baseball next season.
Scott Davisson, the athletic director at West and a member of the board, confirmed that the board approved Legacy and did not hold a vote on Kern Resource Center. He added that he voted in favor in Legacy's candidacy.
"They are currently a partial member, so they were looking for full, and we thought it was a good deal," he said.
