 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Section passes up vote on Kern Resource Center, approves Legacy

The CIF Central Section Board of Managers approved full membership for a school Tuesday morning, but it wasn't Kern Resource Center.

Legacy Christian Academy submitted a letter to the section dated April 18 petitioning for full membership, resulting in a late revision to Tuesday's meeting agenda. The school had its request accepted at the board meeting in Visalia, according to the section's Coordinator of Events and Operations Kelly Jones.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Coronavirus Cases