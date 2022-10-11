 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Section football rankings

20221008-bc-frontierfb

Cheers burst from the Titan student section after a touchdown for Frontier during Friday night's game against Garces Memorial.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

There's still three weeks left in the regular season, but if the Central Section football playoffs started today, here's how the Divisional seedings would look.

The section office has indicated there would be 12 teams in Division I this season, but there will be between 12-16 teams slotted in the remaining five divisions, which will be determined in three week at seeding meetings.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases