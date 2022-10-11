Central Section football rankings

There's still three weeks left in the regular season, but if the Central Section football playoffs started today, here's how the Divisional seedings would look.
The section office has indicated there would be 12 teams in Division I this season, but there will be between 12-16 teams slotted in the remaining five divisions, which will be determined in three week at seeding meetings.
3. Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial (5-2)
5. Santa Maria-St. Joseph (6-1)
12. Visalia-Redwood (5-2)
1. Visalia-Central Valley Christian (7-0)
4. Bakersfield Christian (4-3)
8. Fresno-Washington Union(5-2)
11. Visalia-Golden West (4-3)
1. San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep (5-2)
2. Tulare-Mission Oak (5-2)
8. Fresno-Sunnyside (5-2)
13. Visalia-Mt. Whitney (2-5)
15. Porterville-Monache (2-5)
2. Reedley-Immanuel (3-4)
9. Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley (2-5)
16. Fresno-Roosevelt (0-7)
3. Hanford-Sierra Pacific (3-4)
8. Oakhurst-Yosemite (2-5)
15. O’Neals-Minarets (0-7)
16. California City (1-6)
1. Mammoth Lakes-Mammoth (7-0)
2. Fresno Christian (7-0)
3. Tollhouse-Sierra (7-1)
5. Riverdale Christian (4-1)
10. Frazier Mountain (3-4)
Santa Maria-Righetti (1-6)
Visalia-El Diamante (0-7)
Porterville-Granite Hills (1-6)
Note: Rankings compiled by Calpreps. Kern County teams are bolded.