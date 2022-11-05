 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central Section football playoffs, opening round scoreboard

20221106-bc-frontier

Frontier quarterback Malakhi Statler makes a pass upfield during Friday's home game against Lompoc in the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Central Section playoffs, first round

Central Section football playoffs

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget