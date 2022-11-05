Central Section football playoffs, opening round scoreboard

Central Section playoffs, first round
Central Section football playoffs
First round
Division I
No. 3 Liberty, bye
No. 7 Clovis North 40, No. 10 Centennial 7
No. 8 Clovis 21, No. 9 Garces 20
Division II
No. 4 Hanford 84, No. 13 Ridgeview 21
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian 22, No. 12 Fresno-Edison 21
No. 7 Frontier 49, No. 10 Lompoc 26
Division III
No. 15 Independence 28, No. 2 Porterville 7
No. 3 Tehachapi 37, No. 14 Visalia-Mt. Whitney 14
No. 4 Kennedy 21, No. 13 Highland 7
No. 9 Arroyo Grande 27, No. 8 Chavez 20
Division IV
No. 2 Taft 21, No. 15 South 13
No. 12 North 28, No. 5 Wasco 26
No. 9 Strathmore at No. 8 Shafter
Division V
No. 3 Dos Palos 45, No. 14 West 13
No. 6 Morro Bay 28, No. 11 Golden Valley 25
No. 8 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 27, No. 9 Delano 0
Division VI
No. 3 Mendota 56, No. 14 Mira Monte 6
No. 4 Arvin 30, No. 13 Lindsay 20
No. 6 Woodlake 35, No. 11 Boron 21
No. 8 Kern Valley 6, No. 9 Orosi 0
Thursday's quarterfinals
Division I
No. 6 Santa Maria-St. Joseph at No. 3 Liberty
Division II
No. 5 Bakersfield Christian at No. 4 Hanford
No. 7 Frontier at No. 2 Kingsburg
Division III
No. 5 Kerman at No. 4 Kennedy
No. 11 Fresno-Sunnyside at No. 3 Tehachapi
No. 15 Independence at No. 7 Tulare-Mission Oak
Division IV
No. 8 Shafter at No. 1 Madera-Liberty
No. 12 North at No. 4 Madera-Torres
No. 7 Coalinga at No. 2 Taft
Division VI
No. 8 Kern Valley at No. 1 Hanford West
No. 5 Avenal at No. 4 Arvin
