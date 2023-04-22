Central Section boys team tennis playoff bracket unveiled

Central Section boys tennis team playoffs
Tuesday’s first-round matches
Division I
No. 9 Arroyo Grande at No. 8 Liberty, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Stockdale at No. 7 Clovis North, 4 p.m.
No. 12 Garces at No. 5 Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Division II
No. 1 Bakersfield Christian, bye
No. 9 Frontier at No. 8 Tulare Union, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Fresno-Central at No. 4 Centennial, 4 p.m.
No. 14 Reedley-Immanuel at No. 3 Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
Division III
No. 12 Tehachapi at No. 5 Wasco, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Fresno-Hoover at No. 4 West, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Cabrillo at No. 7 Golden Valley, 4 p.m.
Division IV
No. 9 East at No. 8 Atascadero, 4 p.m.
No. 11 Fresno-Roosevelt at No. 6 Chavez, 4 p.m.
No. 10 Porterville at No. 7 Independence, 4 p.m.
Division V
No. 9 Mira Monte at No. 8 Fresno, 4 p.m.
No. 13 Dos Palos at No. 4 Taft, 4 p.m.
No. 11 Arvin at No. 6 Strathmore, 4 p.m.
