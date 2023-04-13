 Skip to main content
Central Section Board of Managers considering membership for Kern Resource Center

Kern Resource Center

Kern Resource Center students, along with French exchange students, gather to pose for a group photo. The organization is pursuing full membership in the CIF Central Section.

 Courtesy of Melissa Wheeler

When the CIF Central Section Board of Managers meets on April 25, it will be faced with an unusual task: deciding whether to admit Kern Resource Center, which does not identify itself as a school, as a full participant in the realm of interscholastic competition.

“There is no other entity that’s like ours,” said Melissa Wheeler, the center’s founder and director. “We’re going to allow homeschool students to be part of an independent study program in order to allow them to play sports for us.”

