Centennial tennis standout Tun receives sportsmanship award from KCTA

COMMUNITY SPORTS - KCTA SPORTSMANSHIP AWARDS

PICTURED FROM LEFT TO RIGHT: Tracy Macnair Burrell, Kiana Lua, Natalie Tun, Kassandra Estrada Gonzales, Kayleigh Pence, Melissa Jorge and Robert Limpias, KCTA President

Centennial’s Natalie Tun received the Tracy Macnair Burrell Sportsmanship Award by the Kern Community Tennis Association.

Tun has a 4.4 GPA and served as team captain the past two years during a four-year tennis career with the Golden Hawks. She is also the ASB executive treasurer and active in several

other clubs and service organizations.

“Natalie is one of the most kind, considerate and generous players I have had the privilege of coaching,” Centennial girls tennis coach Craig Morley said.

Tun was one of five finalists for the award, including Kassandra Estrada Gonzales of West High, Melissa Jorge from Foothill, Liberty’s Kiana Lua and Kayleigh Pence of Taft.

“Tennis teaches many life lessons when dealing with the happiness and disappointment that is inherent in competition,” said Burrell of the award named in her honor. “In addition, tennis is the rare high school sport where the participants are also the referees. Integrity and fairness matter greatly.”

