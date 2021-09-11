Centennial surmounts last-minute chaos to beat Santa Maria-St. Joseph 17-14

In its dying moments, a game marked by turnovers and poor offensive execution managed to become even more tumultuous.
With six seconds left and the game tied at 14, the Centennial Golden Hawks lined up for first and goal on the 1-yard line. Quarterback Levi Manning hoisted the ball over the goal line for an apparent game-winner, but a few moments later, a Santa Maria-St. Joseph Knights defender came suddenly into view, ball in hand, backpedaling about fifty yards back down the field, and eventually trotting into the other end zone to complete St. Joseph’s fourth quarter comeback — supposedly.
Neither score counted. A referee had blown the play dead before Manning crossed the plane. The officials eventually resumed play with two seconds left and Manning kicked an 18-yard field goal to win the game 17-14 for Centennial (4-0) on its Homecoming.
“I would like to say I was just ready to coach and thinking about the next play,” Golden Hawks coach Richard Starrett said, “but honestly, it was chaos.”
For St. Joseph (0-3) coach Pepe Villasenor, it meant a second consecutive loss in Bakersfield after a spirited fourth quarter comeback — the Knights posted a similar effort at Frontier on Aug. 27.
“I think our young men are very resilient,” Villasenor said. “I think it shows the fact that we have no quit.”
Centennial, which produced 130 points over its first three games, had a challenging first half on offense. Manning hit Trenton Hernandez for 28 yards on the second play of the game, but the Golden Hawks stalled at the edge of the red zone, and the Knights’ pass rush stymied Manning to force a fumble on fourth and 4.
The Golden Hawks found themselves agonizingly close to scoring again with less than a minute remaining in the quarter when another connection from Manning to Hernandez down the middle of the field produced an apparent touchdown. Hernandez was ruled just short of the goal line, however, and two plays later, Manning took a hit and was intercepted by Travis Royal.
“We moved the ball up and down the field,” Starrett said, “but when it came down to those gold-zone, red-zone areas, we just couldn’t punch it into the end zone.”
Centennial broke through when Manning found Jackson McDonald on a well-timed swing pass for a 6-yard touchdown to make it 7-0 with just under three minutes remaining in the half.
Just before halftime, Knights quarterback Caden Cuccia had Oscar Magallon open out of the backfield streaking toward the end zone, but underthrew the pass and was intercepted by McDonald.
The Golden Hawks maintained momentum into the second half. A strong run for McDonald set them up at the 25, but Manning’s next three passes yielded -1 yards. On fourth and 11, the quarterback looked to McDonald again, and he made a leaping grab between two defenders for a 26-yard touchdown.
But as on Aug. 27 against Frontier, Royal brought St. Joseph back into the game. Cuccia connected with him for a 52-yard reception on a picture-perfect deep ball. Then Royal drew a penalty on a dicey third-and-20 pass to set up a 10-yard touchdown.
After a three-and-out, St. Joseph running back Aaron Fierro easily shook off a Golden Hawks defender and accelerated up the left sideline for a 43-yard run. He scored a five-yard touchdown immediately afterward to tie the score at 14.
The Golden Hawks took over with more than half the quarter remaining, and leaned on McDonald and Manning to wind the clock. The pair connected for a critical 24-yard pass on third and 18 with 47 seconds remaining.
However, Manning came up short on third and 3 from the 6, so the Golden Hawks lined up for a field goal before the Knights were flagged for offsides. Starrett sent the offense back out, and then came the double-non-touchdown and Manning’s game-winning field goal.
For undefeated Centennial, it was a close call, and both Starrett and senior lineman Ethan Oliver think the team will ultimately be better for it.
“Knowing that we can compete with a good team and still come out on top is great to know,” Oliver said, “instead of just going against teams that we can blow out.”
The Knights have their home opener on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. against San Jose-Santa Teresa. The Golden Hawks will travel to face Sanger on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.