If the Centennial boys basketball program ever needs to cut energy costs, they might want to think about unplugging their shot clock.
Simply put, the Golden Hawks don’t need one.
Centennial showcased that fact on Saturday night against North High.
The Golden Hawks pressured the Stars from the opening tip, forcing several turnovers with a tenacious full-court, trapping defense, coupled with a high-tempo fast break that led to several easy baskets and open 3-pointers in a 93-60 non-league victory.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Centennial coach Hernan Santiago said. “We have a great group of kids and they’re playing very well. They’re really growing together as a team and as a family.”
Senior Max Richey led a balanced Centennial attack with a team-high 15 points, including three of his team’s 14 3-pointers, to help host Centennial put the game out of reach midway through the third quarter.
Shooting from distance was a problem the night before when the Golden Hawks (10-9) lost a close one to Liberty in Southwest Yosemite League play. But on Saturday, Centennial was on fire from downtown, connecting on five 3-pointers in the first quarter en route to a 31-21 advantage. Eight different Golden Hawks players made a 3 on the night.
“We talked about being resilient,” Santiago said. “We were really upset about the loss yesterday. The kids were upset. We just didn’t play well enough and Liberty beat us.
“The kids came out and played really hard today. They shared the ball a little better … obviously, playing with five guards (an uptempo style) is the only chance we have. Just hurry up and go. I think the kids responded well today.”
Noah West and Ryan Redstone added 14 points apiece for the Golden Hawks, who had 11 different players score.
North (11-9), which is in first-place in the Southeast Yosemite League, stayed close early thanks to some hot shooting if its own by senior Larry Atkerson and Michael Gentry. Gentry finished with a game-high 23 points and Atkerson added 16.
Atkerson made two early 3-pointers and teamed with Gentry for 14 first-quarter points for the Stars, who last led 13-11 following a pair of free throws by Gentry with 5:23 left in the opening period.
But Centennial scored the next 15 points, capped by a 3-pointer by Dillon Gonzalez.
Following a North timeout, the Stars trimmed the lead to 26-19 with a 6-0 run, capped by a coast-to-coast layup by junior guard Elijah Willis. But the Golden Hawks outscored North 9-2 to close out the first quarter, extended the lead to 18 at the half and continued its strong play in the third quarter. Centennial eventually built a 73-39 lead with 1:35 left in the period on back-to-back baskets by West.
“We’re just taking it one game at a time,” Santiago said. “We have a big game Monday against (Reedley) Immanuel, it’s a division game now we’re Division 2. So we just have to keep playing defense, do the best we can to team rebound. And if we’re making 3s, we’re tough to beat.”
