Centennial rolls past mistake-prone Independence, 60-14

It’s difficult to imagine anything going better for host Centennial — and worse for Independence — when the two teams met for a non-league football game on Friday night.

The Golden Hawks capitalized on five Falcon fumbles — four on their first five possessions — and rolled to a 60-14 victory, improving to 3-0 to start the season for the second straight year.

