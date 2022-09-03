Centennial rolls past mistake-prone Independence, 60-14

It’s difficult to imagine anything going better for host Centennial — and worse for Independence — when the two teams met for a non-league football game on Friday night.
The Golden Hawks capitalized on five Falcon fumbles — four on their first five possessions — and rolled to a 60-14 victory, improving to 3-0 to start the season for the second straight year.
Junior quarterback Adam Copus threw for 276 yards and six touchdowns, four going to junior receiver Jaxton Santiago. Copus was 17 of 23 passing, and also ran 14 yards for a score as part of eight straight scoring drives for Centennial.
Santiago finished with nine catches for 197 yards, scoring on pass plays of 10, 26, 4 and 50. He also recovered a fumble that set up the Golden Hawks’ first touchdown, a 3-yard run by Jackson McDonald with 5:15 left in the first quarter.
“Jaxton Santiago is the best player in Bakersfield, and I’ll stand behind it every time I can,” Centennial coach Richard Starrett said. “The dude does it all for us. Hardest-working kid … 4.0 GPA … the only player for us that plays both ways for us all game long, and still goes out there and has about 10 catches and plays the entire game. I can't say enough good things about him.
“And then our quarterback is coming along. A young kid, just his third varsity start, and I’m really excited where he’s going to be when this season gets to the end.”
Despite the high praise of his offensive standouts, Starrett wasn’t satisfied with his team’s overall performance.
“You know I’ll take a victory any way we can get one,” Starrett said. “I think we actually played really sloppy. Obviously there’s some things we have to work on. We have a short turnaround with Ridgeview on Thursday. It’s gonna be a good football game, and we’ve got to get better. And I know the scoreboard says we won 60-14, but I feel like we can be a better football team than we performed tonight.”
After Centennial opened the scoring, both teams were forced to punt on their following possessions. But Centennial’s kick bounced off the foot of an Independence player and the Golden Hawks recovered on the Falcons’ 10.
Copus and Santiago hooked up for a scoring pass on the next play, and then connected again 24 seconds later following another Independence fumble to make it 19-0 late in the opening quarter.
The Falcons (1-1) coughed up the ball again on the first play of the second quarter, and two plays later, Copus ran for a touchdown to build the lead to 26-0 with 10:57 left in the first half.
“It’s hard to win with (five turnovers),” Independence coach Tyler Schilhabel said.
Centennial scored on eight straight possessions during one stretch, and added two points for a safety when Independence quarterback Prince Ellis was whistled for intentional grounding in his own end zone while trying to avoid a sack.
Copus followed with his final TD pass of the night, a 6-yarder to Brayden Ruebel, with 41 seconds left in the third quarter to make it 54-14. The final 12 minutes were played with a running clock.
Trailing 39-7, Independence put together its best drive of the game to start the third quarter, moving the ball 79 yards and 14 plays, with senior Anthony Rico finishing things off with a 4-yard scoring run.
Rico scored both touchdowns for the Falcons. He and Ellis connected on a 54-yard pass play for a score to trim Centennial’s lead to 26-7 with 9:01 left in the first half. He finished with 106 yards combined rushing and receiving.
Ellis entered the game at quarterback in the second quarter and finished 5 of 11 passing for 107 yards, and also rushed for 21 yards. Sophomore Amarius Rowel had three catches for 43 yards.
Centennial scored the final 21 points of the game, capped by Angel Lozano's 10-yard touchdown run with 1:35 to play. The junior running back had 47 yards on six carries for Centennial, all in the fourth quarter.
“It feels great, man,” said Starrett of being 3-0. “And I’m going to enjoy it tonight, and then tomorrow I’m going to get ready for Ridgeview. I know that’s coach cliche answer, but that’s the way it is in Bakersfield. We play a really tough schedule and every week we have to be ready to perform. And next week it’s on a Thursday, so we’re excited.”