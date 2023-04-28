 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Centennial pitching duo powers Golden Hawks to win over Liberty

Even when Centennial's bid for a second straight no-hitter fell short, the Golden Hawks were undeterred.

They had locked down Liberty at home on Wednesday 4-0 behind a spotless 12-strikeout showing from Maddie Cabrera and looked on track for a similar win Friday, as Brooklyn Mellor took a no-hit bid through 5 2/3 innings, but the Patriots still had one rally left.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.

Tags

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases