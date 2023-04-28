Centennial pitching duo powers Golden Hawks to win over Liberty

Even when Centennial's bid for a second straight no-hitter fell short, the Golden Hawks were undeterred.
They had locked down Liberty at home on Wednesday 4-0 behind a spotless 12-strikeout showing from Maddie Cabrera and looked on track for a similar win Friday, as Brooklyn Mellor took a no-hit bid through 5 2/3 innings, but the Patriots still had one rally left.
After singles from Kaitlyn DeBondt and Rebecca Calvin and a critical fielding error, the bases were loaded for Bella Estrada, who cranked a double to the wall in left-center field. The first two runners scored to tie the game at 2-2, but catcher Emma Rocha applied a critical tag to Claire Williams for the third out.
Cabrera entered in the seventh to spell Mellor, but as it turned out, in just two innings she managed another whole game's worth of heroics. She delivered a go-ahead eighth-inning double at the plate and tore through the Liberty lineup for two innings in the circle, earning the Centennial softball team a 3-2 win and a season sweep of the Patriots
"I kind of thought about my team and what we had going, since we were up in the eighth," Cabrera said, "and I also thought about backing (Mellor) up since I basically came in for her.”
Added Mellor: "There's a really good bond here."
Mellor finished with just five strikeouts but no walks in her six innings. She almost had the no-hitter broken up on two other occasions — Lydia Halbrook had a drive to left field land foul before she struck out in the fifth, and Aliya Perez chased down a hard-hit Alex McDanell fly ball in center field one batter before DeBondt got the first hit.
Mellor said her defense's play helped reassure her.
“I feel like it’s all about taking a step back, and realizing that I have all these girls behind me, and even ones in the dugout that are always going to be cheering me on and always have my back," she said. "… I’m not doing this myself.”
Cabrera did not allow a hit in her two innings, but still got into some trouble after walking Kayla Garcia on a full count, then allowing a perfect sacrifice bunt to McDanell. But she struck out DeBondt on three pitches before Calvin flew out.
“(Our pitchers) put a lot of focus on trying to execute a pitch and a spot," Centennial coach Joe McIrvin said, "and then, you know, when you find areas that hitters have a tough time with, if that’s the focus and we achieve that, then we’re able to keep a ball in an area where they have difficulty getting to it.”
Calvin, for her part, generally limited the Golden Hawks' offense well, allowing just the three runs in eight innings pitched. The first two both originated from singles by Mellor and stolen bases by pinch-runner Lundyn Harrison. In the second inning, Ayana Lopez drove in Harrison; in the fourth, Lopez got hit by a pitch, Paige Alvarado popped out and Harrison got back to second to avoid an inning-ending double play, and Rylee Morrow eventually got the RBI on a base hit under the glove of the shortstop Estrada.
Rocha did her part on offense as well, going 2-for-4, and she seized on a hanging 0-1 off-speed pitch in the eighth inning for a double before Cabrera brought her home.
The South Yosemite River League crown is still very much in play. Stockdale leads the pack with a 7-2 conference record, but has played two more league games than 5-2 Centennial. The Mustangs have three games against Garces remaining, while the Golden Hawks have two against Garces and three against Frontier.
McIrvin doesn't think his team will have trouble keeping pace.
“We finish with the same record, we’ll be co-champs," he said. "So we’re not worried about Stockdale a bit.”
