Centennial outlasts Frontier in five-set thriller

With the benefit of home-court advantage and after a valiant rally to bounce back from a dire first set, Centennial volleyball knocked off Frontier for the first time this season.
And this win came when it mattered most, as the rivals reunited in the quarterfinal round of the CIF Central Section Division II playoffs.
Golden Hawks outside hitter Ila Rose sent back-to-back kills to the floor — one lightly tapped over, another struck into a hole in the Titans' defense — to lift Centennial out of a nervy 14-14 tie in the decisive fifth set and give the team a 3-2 victory: 13-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 16-14.
In the process, the Golden Hawks avenged a 3-1 home loss on Oct. 4 and a sweep two weeks later.
"I think there was a lot more grit that the girls showed," Centennial coach Holly Russell said. "They really wanted it. And for a team that has already beaten us twice, it's very difficult to beat us three times in a row, especially when we're pretty well matched up."
Five of Rose's 20 kills came in the decisive set. Amanda Zepeda added 12, steadily heating up as the match progressed.
Their performance was enough to annul a valiant effort from Frontier senior middle blocker Stevie Yursik, who responded with 21 kills of her own. Chloe Weiting chipped in 16 more, including strikes that gave Frontier 8-7 and 13-12 leads in the final set.
But crucial service and attack errors caused the Titans to surrender the lead late. Frontier got added life when Centennial was whistled for a foot fault to even the game at 14 apiece before Rose cemented the result.
Russell said her team's performance late in the fifth set could be attributed to the players' hard work in practice leading up to the game.
"It was really just matter of them doing what they knew would score, and doing what they knew would win us points and get them out of system," she said. "So they applied all those things that we've been working on."
That was a far cry from how the game began, with the Titans outscoring the Golden Hawks 14-3 in a devastating first-set stretch highlighted by three kills and an ace from Yursik. A pair of Weiting aces helped Frontier push the run through a Centennial timeout and breeze through the rest of the set.
But just as they did Tuesday at Porterville-Monache, the Golden Hawks bounced back.
"I think they really have just reached a point where enough is enough, and they'e come to realize that they can't win games that way," Russell said. "The last two games we've played, we've lost the first set and then come back, so for them to be able to fight and pull it out is huge, especially for such a young team that we have. I mean, most of our starters are freshmen and sophomores."
While Frontier jumped out to another early lead in the second frame, the tenor was different as Centennial picked up a pair of blocks, eventually taking its first lead of the night on consecutive aces by Rose to force a Frontier timeout. The teams later traded runs of five straight points apiece, with a crucial kill and block by Lara Martinez offset by several Centennial attack errors.
With the Golden Hawks leading 24-19 following a crucial Zepeda kill, Frontier staved off four straight match points with a series of fortuitous plays, including a block by Natalie Castillo and Kate Lee during which the ball teetered precipitously on the net. But Zepeda finished the set off at 25-23.
For the next six points, Centennial played some of its best volleyball of the night to shut the Titans out. But that lead evaporated in the middle of the set thanks to a 12-3 run spearheaded by Castillo and Yursik. The Golden Hawks got back within four points on a block by Natalie Alcorn and Jordan Kennedy, only to have Weiting put away a long rally and the set end on an anticlimactic lift call.
Centennial did not squander its advantage in the fourth set after going up 12-6 early. That was despite a stretch of three consecutive kills by Castillo that forced a timeout from Russell. Kennedy came up big on two more late blocks as the Golden Hawks took it 25-19 to set up the tiebreaking fifth set.
Kennedy and Martinez shared three blocks in that frame, too, with Rose and Yursik trading points throughout, and the teams alternating four-point runs mid-set. Ultimately, late errors from the Titans were just as critical as Rose's match-sealing kills.
The Golden Hawks, a No. 10 seed, will travel to face No. 3 Visalia-Central Valley Christian in the section semifinals Tuesday.
"CVC's always a pretty good blocking team, so we'll probably really work on using the block and working off the block and trying to split blockers," Russell said.