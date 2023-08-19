Centennial vs Redwood

Centennial honors the flag before its game Friday night against Visalia-Redwood.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Centennial coach Richard Starrett was excited to get the new football season started with a game against a formidable Visalia-Redwood squad on Friday night.

Starrett’s team did everything to keep their coach’s enthusiasm at a high level once the game began, grinding out a hard-nosed 35-13 victory over the visiting Rangers.