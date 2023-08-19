Centennial coach Richard Starrett was excited to get the new football season started with a game against a formidable Visalia-Redwood squad on Friday night.
Starrett’s team did everything to keep their coach’s enthusiasm at a high level once the game began, grinding out a hard-nosed 35-13 victory over the visiting Rangers.
“This time of year, what I love the most is full stands, you have a band, you have a color guard, you got a flag, you got cheerleaders,” Starrett said. “You have an entire community coming together to do something like this. That’s the biggest thing. And then to be able to come out and win is good for our community. It’s good for our kids. It’s football season and I love that.”
The Golden Hawks controlled the game from start to finish, but didn’t establish a sizeable lead until scoring on back-to-back touchdown drives to end the third quarter.
Starrett credited his team’s grit for the win.
“I knew we were playing a really good football team,” Starrett said. “They went 8-2 last season and were a Division I qualifier. They have a really good run game. A strong defensive front. I knew it wasn’t going to be a walk in the park, but the fact that we pulled away a little bit in the fourth quarter, that’s what we wanted to see.”
It was an impressive performance by both sides of ball for Centennial, which outgained the Rangers by 101 yards (330-229).
Most of the Golden Hawks offensive production came from their passing attack. Senior quarterback Adam Copus completed 16-of-23 attempts for 253 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Despite garnering much attention from Redwood’s defense, Centennial standout senior wide receiver Jaxton Santiago had eight receptions for 119 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown late in the first half.
Santiago’s TD extended the Golden Hawks lead to 14-0. But just before intermission Redwood went on an 11-play, 61-yard drive that was capped off by a 2-yard touch pass from Eric Rico to Nathan Kinser.
Trailing 14-7 at halftime, the Rangers’ first possession of the second half ended with a missed 31-yard field goal that ricocheted off the left upright.
Centennial’s offense responded by marching 75 yards on eight plays before Angel Lozano took a handoff from Copus and powered his way through the middle of the Redwood defense for a touchdown.
Following a three-and-out on the Rangers ensuing possession, the Golden Hawks took advantage of a short punt and quickly made it a 28-7 game on another short Lozano TD run with two seconds left in the third quarter.
Lozano finished with 16 carries for 75 yards.
Redwood’s leading rusher, Jacob Florez had 62 yards on 11 carries. Rico ended the night 11 of 22 for 80 yards passing.
He had one touchdown and one interception, a leaping theft by Chase Bernard that cut short the Rangers’ second possession of the game.
Centennial, which didn’t allow the Rangers to gain more than 19 yards on any play all night, consistently hounded Rico when dropped back to pass.
“We returned a lot on offense, so I knew we’d have a little rhythm there but defensively I’m really proud of the way we played,” Starrett said. “…We knew it was going to be a grind. A bend-but-don’t-break type of style against a guy like that. And ultimately, we came out on top. “