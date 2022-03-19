Centennial leads four area boys tennis teams to Lynch Cup titles

However abbreviated, Brett Yackovich’s junior campaign was packed full of memorable moments, leading Centennial to its first Central Section boys tennis championship since 1999.
Now a senior, Yackovich and the Golden Hawks have picked up where they left off, cruising to the Division II title at this weekend’s Lynch Cup.
Played at six different venues, the round-robin tournament saw Centennial finish a perfect 4-0, joining Bakersfield High, Independence and Chavez as divisional winners.
Yackovich, who finished runner-up in the section individual singles championships last year, went 4-0 in the tournament, as did teammates Max Geissel, Braeden Burrow, Hien Bui, Landon Huff and Alejandro Correa.
Bakersfield Christian finished second in D-II, with Golden Valley, the Liberty B team and Highland each posting one victory.
The Drillers finished first in familiar surroundings, topping Taft, Tehachapi, Mira Monte and Paso Robles at home.
The Titans captured their division title at Ridgeview, finishing with the best record out of the Wolf Pack, Porterville-Monache, South High and Wasco.
The Falcons won at East, defeating the Blades, Kennedy, Stockdale B and Tulare-Mission Oak.
Clovis North won its division at Stockdale, finishing 3-0, with Liberty and Stockdale placing second and third, respectively. Garces was fourth, followed by Lemoore.
Atascadero won its division at Frontier, finishing ahead of the Titans, Delano, Foothill and West.