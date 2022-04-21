Centennial ends drought with first softball victory over Liberty since 2018

The last time Centennial defeated Liberty on the softball field, most of the Golden Hawks were still in junior high. Heck, some were even in elementary school.
It was May 3, 2018, and Centennial posted a 4-3 victory at home.
But after suffering nine straight losses to the Patriots, Centennial ended the drought on Thursday afternoon in what is likely the teams’ final meeting of the season.
Junior Brylee Bramhall lined a one-out, walk-off single into right field to drive home teammate Mackenzie Johnson from third base to lift the host Golden Hawks to a dramatic 3-2 victory in eight innings.
“Every game is important,” Centennial coach Joseph Mcirvin said. “We hadn’t beaten Liberty in none of these kids’ time here, actually not even in my time here, so I think there was maybe a little extra (incentive). But other than that, we just try to come out and do our best every game.”
The victory pushed Centennial (17-6-1, 7-2) into a second-place tie with Liberty (17-5, 7-2), one game behind first-place Stockdale (13-4, 8-1) in the Southwest Yosemite League standings.
“And it’s taken a while against these big Division I schools,” Mcirvin said. “They realized last year that (beating) Stockdale is not something we can’t achieve, and now if it wasn’t for a couple mistakes, we might have come out on top in the series. So, I think the kids realize that and they work really hard together, and come out and play ball.”
The hit, just the third off Patriots starter Presley Hosick, may have been the only solid hit of the day for Liberty. Hosick finished with 10 strikeouts, and was also 4 for 5 with a run scored at the plate.
But when the team needed it most, Bramhall delivered.
Through the first seven innings, the Patriots only real damage came as the result of a few Golden Hawk miscues in the field in the third.
Mikayla Alejandro grounded her team’s first base hit past a drawn-in infield and scored on a throwing error on a grounder by Johnson. Johnson wound up on third, and after Elizabeth Brown reached on a pop single that bounced off the glove of right fielder Alex Mcdanell, she scored on a ground out by Bramhall for a 2-0 lead.
The lead held until the seventh, with Centennial starter Brooklyn Mellor working in and out of trouble in virtually every inning.
Liberty had the lead-off batter reach base in five of the first seven innings, and runners in scoring position in four innings. But Mellor was at her best in the pressure situations.
She struck out consecutive batters with two on and one out in the sixth, and nearly worked her way out of a jam in the seventh.
“There’s places in every lineup that you’re Ok with doing some of that, and see if they can hit your pitch,” Mcirvin said. “But you have to be effective enough when you need to, to achieve that. And Brooklyn did a great job of that, and she really has done that a lot lately. And that’s something she’s worked on a ton, and Madison (Cabrera) has too. Because at this level we always talk about that everybody can hit the ball, catch the ball and throw the ball. And what can you do that’s different, and they stick with it. I think that’s what they do best.”
But a pair of errors and an RBI-single by Makayla Snyder tied the game with two outs in the seventh. Mellor responded by striking out Mcdanell to end the threat.
Cabrera earned the victory after replacing Mellor with two outs and a 2-1 count on Hosick. She enticed the Patriots’ standout to pop out to end the eighth, setting up Bramhall’s clutch hit.
“I knew as soon as it cleared the first baseman (that) it was ballgame,” Mcirvin said. “I’m super happy for the girls. They worked really hard to get here.”