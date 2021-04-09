Celebration of Life livestream planned Saturday for former Condors center Cave

The family of Colby Cave is teaming with the Edmonton Oilers to hold a Celebration of Life for the former Bakersfield Condors center, one day shy of the one-year anniversary of his death from a brain bleed. He was 25.
The event will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. at EdmontonOilers.com, as well as on the Oilers’ Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages.
Cave was hospitalized and in a medically induced coma in Toronto following an operation to have a cyst removed from his brain. His wife Emily announced that he'd passed away on the morning of April 11, 2020.
As part of the livestream, several of Cave’s former Condors teammates sent videos for the memorial featuring their favorite memories of him, according to Ryan Holt, the team’s director of media relations and broadcasting.
The Condors are also strong supporters of the Colby Cave Memorial Fund, established by the family and the Oilers to support mental health initiatives and provide underprivileged children access to sports. Donations are being accepted online at EdmontonOilers.com/Colby.
This year’s Bakersfield squad has dedicated its season to Cave. There is a “CC 26” at center ice, representative of his initials and sweater number, and a large banner behind the Bakersfield bench stating, “We Skate for Colby,” at Mechanics Bank Arena.
A native of North Battleford, Saskatchewan, Cave played 67 career NHL games with Edmonton and the Boston Bruins, who signed him as a free agent in 2015. He had four goals and five assists with the two teams.
Cave split time between the Condors and the Oilers last season and scored a goal in Bakersfield's final game before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of the remainder of the AHL season. In 44 games, he had 11 goals and 12 assists for Condors in 2019-20, his first season with the team.