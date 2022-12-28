 Skip to main content
Carl Bryan, 'Voice of the Renegades,' dies at 77

Carl Bryan, a longtime Bakersfield College sports announcer, died Wednesday morning. He was 77.

 Courtesy of Bakersfield College

Carl Bryan, a longtime Bakersfield College sports announcer known as the Voice of the Renegades, died on Wednesday morning. He was 77.

He was struck by a car while walking in downtown Bakersfield a little less than two weeks ago, said his friend Jesse Pena, a former Garces Memorial High School track and field coach and BC athlete who was told of the news by Bryan's family.

