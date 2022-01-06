Cancellations continue as CSUB will miss women's basketball, wrestling matches

The Cal State Bakersfield sports calendar is getting sparser with each passing day.
The CSUB athletic department announced Thursday that a women's basketball game against UC Santa Barbara on Saturday and a wrestling dual meet against Northern Colorado on Sunday, both to be played at the Icardo Center, would be canceled due to COVID-19.
This is the first time this season that the Roadrunner women's basketball team has missed a game due to its own COVID-19 protocols. Under Big West Conference policy, in line with many other conferences, a school must have seven players and one coach to field a team. The Roadrunners most recently used 10 players in Saturday's 59-42 loss at Long Beach State.
Their game Thursday had previously been canceled by CSUN.
The wrestling team remains healthy, as it was Northern Colorado that had to cancel their matchup. For the Roadrunners, who are 0-2 with losses to Michigan and Utah Valley, this is the second canceled dual of the season after Dec. 19's matchup at Little Rock. In that case, however, CSUB was able to pivot to entering the Tournament of Champions in Reno, Nev., in which it finished seventh. This time, the Roadrunners do not yet have a contingency plan.
The women's basketball team will travel to UC Davis Thursday hoping to snap an eight-game losing streak, and does not play again at home until Jan. 27. The wrestling team will face Central Michigan, Campbell and American in a quad meet Jan. 16 and return home Jan. 23 to take on Arizona State.