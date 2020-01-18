It’s too early to know how far the Garces boys basketball team will go this year, but one thing is for certain, Joseph Campbell will be featured in the team’s highlight video.
That’s to be expected considering his involvement in Friday’s dramatic 56-55 victory over Liberty.
Trailing by two points, the senior guard made a desperation 30-foot shot from straight-away at the buzzer to lift the Rams, sending his Garces teammates and student section into a frenzy.
“It definitely felt good,” Campbell said. “Right when it left my hands, I was like ‘this is going in.’”
The victory kept the Rams (11-7, 2-2) in the Southwest Yosemite League race heading into Wednesday’s game against Stockdale. Liberty dropped to 4-10, 0-4.
A see-saw battle throughout, Garces trailed 55-53 and was forced to foul the Patriots with less than 10 seconds to play. Liberty missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Rams Xavier Marshall snagged the rebound, dribbled the ball down the left side across the half-court line where he found Campbell. Campbell took a couple dribbles and let it fly for the game-winner.
“I think the most important part is just to be ready and just shoot it with confidence,” said Campbell, who finished with six points. “Whenever your name comes up, you have to be ready to shoot it. And it was my time.”
Alone atop league standings
The Bakersfield High, Bakersfield Christian and North boys basketball teams all won showdown games last week to secure first place in their respective leagues.
The Drillers (13-5, 4-0) extended their Southwest Yosemite League win streak to 19 games with victories over Frontier and Centennial. The Golden Hawks (8-8, 3-1) came in undefeated in league play, but BHS shook off a slow start to pull away for an 81-62 victory. Centennial led 23-15 at the end of the first quarter.
BCHS (10-4, 4-0) took a one-game lead over Independence (10-4, 3-1) in the South Yosemite League with a 66-56 victory on Thursday, while North (9-7, 4-0) rolled past second-place East (10-9, 3-1) in a key Southeast Yosemite League matchup.
Both the Eagles and Stars will be participating in Monday’s SS24 MLK Showdown at Fresno City College.
North will play Stockton-Lincoln (17-2) at 2:30 p.m., followed by Bakersfield Christian’s match up with Clovis West (18-3), the top-ranked team in the Central Section.
Driller girls rolling along
Bakersfield High (16-2, 4-0) posted two more lopsided victories last week, and enters Wednesday’s home game against Liberty with a one-game lead over the Patriots (8-8, 3-1) and Frontier (13-4, 3-1) in the SWYL standings.
Liberty lost by just 18 points to the Drillers in the Shafter “Play with honor” Tournament last month and will be looking to slow down a BHS squad that has defeated SWYL opponents by an average of 39 points a game this season.
Weather wins, for now
A match up between two of the top South Yosemite League girls basketball teams was postponed due to inclement weather on Thursday. Tehachapi (8-1, 3-0) was scheduled to play at Ridgeview (10-7, 2-1), but the fear of snowy and icy conditions forced the teams to look for an alternate date. No word yet on when it will be replayed.
