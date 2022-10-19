California Hot Rod Reunion: 30th run to see competition in 14 different classes

Conceived as a one-time event to honor the people and machines from the early days of drag racing, the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion celebrates its 30th anniversary Friday through Sunday at Famoso Drag Strip.
The event, a primary fundraiser for the NHRA Wally Parks Motorsports Museum, has evolved over the years. Once the focus was more like a true reunion with a few race cars for entertainment. Now racing is a much larger part of the show with less emphasis on the reunion side although there are still honorees and the popular Saturday night Cacklefest where period correct dragsters are push started in front of the grandstands then turn onto the drag strip and idle until they run out of fuel.
Longtime Super Stock and Comp Eliminator racer Larry Tores will serve as Grand Marshal with Rance McDaniel, Roger Lamb, Dave Leighton, Dave Settles and Rick Shute as honorees.
Central Valley residents might be most familiar with McDaniel of Fresno, who campaigned the very popular Valley Fever Top Fuel dragsters in the 1970s and '80s. He “retired” for a while then came back in what are now known as Nostalgia Top Fuel dragsters and won the Goodguys Championship in 2000.
The free Reunion Honoree Reception takes place Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hotel.
On the racing side, competition will take place in 14 different classes including three for supercharged nitromethane burning vehicles — Nostalgia Funny Car, Nostalgia Top Fuel and AA/Fuel Altereds.
There has been a bit of a resurgence in the Nostalgia Top Fuel class, where up to 15 drivers are expected to fight for a spot in the eight-car elimination field.
Brett Williams brings a 32-point lead over Tyler Hylton in a Nostalgia Top Fuel points race that was turned upside down when Hylton failed to qualify his Chevy-powered dragster in Tulsa last month. In response, Hylton’s family purchased a Chrysler-powered dragster in an effort to rebound at Famoso.
Competing in his first race since driving the Circuit Breaker in 2016 will be Pete Kaiser, who has tuned and maintained Dan Horan’s car the past couple of seasons.
Horan failed to qualify in that car at the March Meet, then concentrated on running his Funny Car the rest of the season.
“I keep his car at my house and I kind of live and die with this car,” Kaiser said. “I talked to (Horan) in August and said I wanted to drive the car and he said OK.”
Kaiser knows full well the front-motored cars can be a beast to drive.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge,” he said. “The car is a very, very, very good car. A top running car. The only weak link is me and I don’t want to be a weak link.”
Horan won three of five races and the championship in the car last year.
Despite the six-year layoff, Kaiser thinks he will be back in the groove by Friday afternoon.
“Between the burnout, back up and staging (during the first qualifying session) I will be good, ready to go,” he said. “I really believe that in my heart. I’m very serious about this. If nothing else I hopefully get in the show and by Sunday be ready to race.
“Driving the car and being ready to race is a different feel but I believe that Sunday morning, if I qualify, I should be on point.”
On the Funny Car side, March Meet winner Bobby Cottrell has locked up his fifth NHRA Hot Rod Heritage Series championship and will be looking to end the season with another victory.
More than 20 Funny Cars are expected to battle for a spot in the 16-car elimination field.
Timed runs begin at 8 a.m. Friday with the first Funny Car qualifying session set for noon.