California Hot Rod Reunion: 30th run to see competition in 14 different classes

Conceived as a one-time event to honor the people and machines from the early days of drag racing, the NHRA California Hot Rod Reunion celebrates its 30th anniversary Friday through Sunday at Famoso Drag Strip.

The event, a primary fundraiser for the NHRA Wally Parks Motorsports Museum, has evolved over the years. Once the focus was more like a true reunion with a few race cars for entertainment. Now racing is a much larger part of the show with less emphasis on the reunion side although there are still honorees and the popular Saturday night Cacklefest where period correct dragsters are push started in front of the grandstands then turn onto the drag strip and idle until they run out of fuel.

