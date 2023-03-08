Caldwell's jumper lifts CSUB to double-overtime win over top-seeded UC Irvine

HENDERSON, Nev. — The UC Irvine women's basketball team received news that it had won the Big West Conference regular-season championship last Saturday before it even finished walking off the Icardo Center floor. Cal State Bakersfield, which had just lost 59-48, had time to take in every detail of the unfolding celebration.
"They had the right to be able to celebrate, I would have done the same thing as well too," CSUB coach Greg McCall said. "But our players could see that. We knew inside that we could beat this team, and that's what we came out here to do today."
Given the chance at redemption, the Roadrunners flipped the script when it counted Wednesday at the Dollar Loan Center.
Point guard Taylor Caldwell rounded a screen from Kayla Morris, reached the baseline and drained a contested fadeaway jumper with 21 seconds left in double overtime to give CSUB a 61-59 edge over UCI. Diaba Konate flung an off-balance shot off the backboard in the waning seconds, and the Roadrunners ran out the clock on a landmark upset over the top-seeded Anteaters in the Big West tournament.
"I was just thinking that we had to get a bucket — some way, somehow, we had to find a way, and that's all that was going through my mind," Caldwell said. "And I knew even if I missed it, my teammates were going to be there to help rebound the ball and get a putback, so I just had to take a shot."
The game-winner gave Caldwell, a Bakersfield native, a defining moment for her fifth collegiate season, after she transferred back home from Grand Canyon.
"When I brought her here, I told her it was going to be a tremendous amount of pressure on both of us," McCall said, "... (we had) a lot of meetings, a lot of different things that we've had to go through in order to get her to be able to get to where she is, so she could know the capabilities that she had and the trust that she has in me and I have in her."
Caldwell, who said the UCI celebration "left a sour taste in (her) mouth," provided a steady hand for the Roadrunners through a stop-and-start final few minutes of regulation and two frustrating overtime periods. Along the way, she tallied a game-high 19 points on 6-for-11 shooting to go with six blocks from her guard spot.
Also key to CSUB's offense, particularly as the Roadrunners jumped out to an 18-9 lead before the Anteaters could settle in, was forward Kayla Morris. After getting shut out against CSUN on Tuesday, she hit a 3-pointer to open the game as part of her seven-point first quarter.
"I just knew after that the rim was gonna be about this big for her," McCall said, gesturing wide with his hands.
Morris then reemerged at the end of regulation to sink back-to-back layups in the final minute and added another game-tying 3 in double overtime, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds. The result was especially crucial as Hennie van Schaik went 1-for-13 from the field, though she did grab 14 rebounds.
UCI won the battle on the glass with 56 rebounds to CSUB's 42, including a staggering 29 offensive rebounds. Nevaeh Parkinson finished with eight points and 12 rebounds but fouled out late in the fourth quarter, accomplishing a key objective for the Roadrunners.
"Down the stretch, she would bring them through," McCall said. "We were adamant about going at her to get her in foul trouble."
CSUB sagged off the Anteaters' leading scorer Konate all game, a strategy that paid off when she went 2-for-22. Instead, Deja Lee led the way for UCI with 18 points, 14 of which came in the second half as she nearly singlehandedly earned the win, pushing the Anteaters' lead as high as seven points when they went on a 10-0 third-quarter run.
The Roadrunners used a slew of free throws and a well-timed 3-pointer from Garrisen Freeman (nine points, six rebounds) to get back into the game. Caldwell cut the deficit to two points after finishing a tough drive and completing a three-point play, then added two more free throws to tie it up. But the score was stuck at 45-45 for more than 11 minutes of real time, in large part because the referees went to a replay review to charge van Schaik with a technical foul. Parkinson almost immediately fouled out on a similar call at the other end.
Sophia Tougas and Caldwell helped CSUB pull ahead in overtime, but after turnovers by Caldwell and Morgan Edwards prevented the Roadrunners from running out the clock, forward Nyagoa Gony pulled in a deflected pass and sank a rushed jump shot at the buzzer to force a second extra period.
UCI did not make another field goal for the remainder of the game. The Anteaters could have dragged the Roadrunners into another period, but after Tougas missed a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, the ball bounced off Amelia Scharpf and out of bounds to give CSUB another chance. That's when Caldwell took control and put the Roadrunners ahead.
They will play UC Santa Barbara, which routed UC Davis Wednesday, in the Big West semifinal Friday at noon.
