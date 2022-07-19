 Skip to main content
Caldwell awaits homecoming at CSUB, works through second ACL injury

Taylor Caldwell-2 (copy)

Taylor Caldwell drives inside during a game between Grand Canyon and Weber State in 2020. This was Caldwell's first game back after tearing her ACL the first time; now, she is recovering from a second ACL tear as she will join CSUB in the fall.

 Courtesy of Grand Canyon

Luck was not kind to Taylor Caldwell during her tenure at Grand Canyon University.

When she first joined the Antelopes in 2018-19, Caldwell showed plenty of promise as a distributor and a defender, starting 18 games at guard as a freshman. But rather than making a leap forward the following year, she tore her left ACL in practice a week before the season, then reemerged 13 months later during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 campaign.

