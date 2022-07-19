Caldwell awaits homecoming at CSUB, works through second ACL injury

Luck was not kind to Taylor Caldwell during her tenure at Grand Canyon University.
When she first joined the Antelopes in 2018-19, Caldwell showed plenty of promise as a distributor and a defender, starting 18 games at guard as a freshman. But rather than making a leap forward the following year, she tore her left ACL in practice a week before the season, then reemerged 13 months later during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 campaign.
As GCU went 18-7, Caldwell progressed well that year — she averaged 9 points and 2.6 steals per game en route to a Western Athletic Conference All-Defensive Team selection — setting her up for a climactic fourth season with the Antelopes.
What she got was 11 games in 2021, a long COVID quarantine at the new year, and then — after 14 minutes on the floor at Abilene Christian — another tear in the same ACL.
“It was frustrating, to say the least,” Caldwell said. “Once you’ve been through it one time before, it’s a brutal injury, with a brutal rehab, recovery time.”
Caldwell said she had previously considered transferring for her final year of eligibility, but that she so loved her GCU teammates that the idea had rarely lingered in her mind. But as she worked to recover yet again, she reconnected with Cal State Bakersfield coach Greg McCall.
“He’s been trying to get me at CSUB since my freshman year of high school,” she said.
Now, the former Bakersfield Driller is headed back home, hoping to lead the Roadrunners to Big West Conference glory after previously helping BHS win a section title in 2018.
“It’s going to be great for CSUB for one,” BHS coach Rashaan Shehee said. “It’s going to be great for her family, great for all of (her) friends, but it’s going to be great for the town of Bakersfield to have one of its own there at home, an elite player helping to lead the team.”
The Bakersfield reunion will also give Caldwell a chance to play more often in front of her extended family, a veritable basketball dynasty in town that has produced hardwood standouts like Chris Clayton and Tyrone Wallace.
“It was her decision to be made,” said Monique Johnson, Caldwell’s mother, “and I’m just happy that we all can see her here at home, playing the sport that she loves, the sport that she grew up playing with her cousins.”
Caldwell arrives at CSUB as the young Roadrunners try to fill the void left by the departures of six top players from last season. Two of the team’s top returning players from last year’s 5-20 campaign, Tatyanna Clayburne and Hennie van Schaik, will be sophomores.
Shehee and Johnson say Caldwell hasn’t always been a vocal leader but that she’s made significant progress on that front, including while injured.
“This past year, she kind of mentioned, she was like an assistant,” Johnson said. “She was out there training the others, working with the others, and before the games.”
Caldwell is currently three-and-a-half months into her recovery after having surgery in late March.
“Just like anything else, you have to fall in love with the process,” Shehee said, “and Taylor has done that … embracing the pain and doing what it takes to get herself back healthy again.”
The physical component is going to be brutal no matter what, she said, but she’s gotten much better at the mental aspects of rehabilitation since her first ACL tear, staying patient even as her knee starts to feel better.
“It’s been challenging,” she said. “It’s been long and steady. I’ve been taking my time with it, just making sure that I don’t risk it.”
One thing Caldwell has shown during her college career is that she knows how to manage her time off the court.
“She studies the game,” Johnson said. “When she’s at home, off time, she’s practicing, she gets up at five o’clock in the morning, she’s training, she goes to therapy, she has training in the evening.”
And as Caldwell works her way back up to speed, her hometown will wait to see what she can do when she’s finally back in action.
