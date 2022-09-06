Cal State San Bernardino AD makes his pitch to CSUB

Control over NCAA policies is slipping away from schools like Cal State Bakersfield, and Shawn Chin-Farrell says he wants to do everything he can to change that.
In an appearance before the Bakersfield community, Chin-Farrell — one of three finalists for the CSUB athletic director job, who currently holds the same position at Cal State San Bernardino — preached the importance of the ability to "handle your business."
CSUB shares Division I status with higher-budget power-conference schools that he suggested are more interested in becoming "part of the entertainment class" than improving the student-athlete experience, he said. If CSUB doesn't form coalitions with fellow mid-major schools to create policy, it risks losing control of its future.
“I’ll be active in the Big West," Chin-Farrell said. "I’ll be a leader in this process. Because I’ve seen what happens when we don’t handle our business.”
Chin-Farrell spoke Tuesday afternoon in the Multipurpose Room at CSUB's Student Union, discussing his vision for Bakersfield athletics briefly before taking attendee questions. Fellow finalists Kyle Conder and Adam Tschuor will follow suit Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Chin-Farrell, who worked in athletic administration at the University of Washington and Seattle University prior to San Bernardino, is the lone current athletic director among the candidates, but also the only finalist currently working at a Division II school.
He responded to a question about adjusting from being a Division II to Division I AD by pointing out that during his tenure at Seattle — where he served as interim AD — he studied CSUB closely, as it was a WAC rival that had, like Seattle, just moved up a division. He added that "our 23 campuses in the (Cal State) system are much more alike than we are different.”
Many of the gathered attendees at CSUB Tuesday asked Chin-Farrell, who comes from a legal and compliance background, about fundraising. Greg Bynum, the owner of a local real estate company and a member of the AD search committee, called the subject "dear to our heart at CSUB."
One donor wanted to learn more about how Chin-Farrell had procured the "first $1 million gift in (CSUSB) Athletics history," per his cover letter. His answer was that the donation came from a longtime contributor whose ties to the school he nurtured over the years.
“With our relationship and where it was at," Chin-Farrell said, "she reached a trust level where it was time.”
Chin-Farrell also congratulated CSUB's Roadrunner Scholarship Fund on its growth and suggested that future financial gains could come from unlikely places.
“Everybody in the athletic department is a revenue generator now … That should be viewed as an opportunity, not an obligation," he said.
From time to time, Chin-Farrell invoked some well-placed specifics to bolster local credibility. He discussed praise he had received from Dena Freeman-Patton, a former CSUB athletics official, during her tenure at CSU Dominguez Hills. He also talked about growing up in a wrestling-focused community, joking about his career as a junior-high lightweight wrestler.
Conder will be the next AD candidate to appear in Bakersfield, Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.