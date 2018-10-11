The Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team is still looking for its first road victory.
Grand Canyon University beat CSUB 25-13, 29-27, 16-25, 20-25, 15-12 in Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday night in Phoenix.
Grand Canyon won the last three points of the final game to take the match victory. It was the first WAC win for Grand Canyon, 8-10, 1-5.
The Roadrunners (11-8, 4-2 WAC) have lost both conference games on the road in five sets.
Rafa Bonifacio led CSUB with 16 kills and Mattison Degarmo added 15. Sidney Wicks had 44 assists, Krista Hernandez led the way in digs with 25 Desiree Sukhov had three aces.
CSUB hosts Cal Baptist on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Icardo Center. CSUB lost to Cal Baptist last Saturday in Riverside.
