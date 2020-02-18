Attention Cal State Bakersfield fans! Softball is back in Bakersfield.
The CSUB softball team has started its season and just like the other CSUB athletic teams, the softball `Runners are looking to Make Their Mark on every single one of their opponents. Special emphasis will go to their WAC counterparts as CSUB athletics makes the move over to the Big West Conference this summer.
The `Runners softball team is led by head coach Crissy Buck-Ziegler, who is heading into her ninth season at the helm of this incredible squad of young ladies. She is assisted by a group of talented assistant coaches who are all excited to head into the season strong with their team.
Along with a stacked coaching staff, the `Runners are returning a large group of veterans who bring back a wealth of knowledge and experience to the field. This group of vets includes team leaders like senior shortstop Cydney Curran, who ended the 2019 season ranked second in all of NCAA Division I with an impressive total of 10 triples on the year.
Joining Curran are senior catcher Karah Wiseman and junior pitcher Daryn Hitzel. These three along with the 18 other ladies on the roster make up a talented group with plenty of potential.
While vets like Curran bring seasoned skills that keep the `Runners rolling year after year, they also serve as teachers to the excited group of newcomers that coach Buck-Ziegler has added to the roster.
These newcomers include a few locals including Samantha Martinez, hailing from Wasco. Martinez was the offensive leader for the `Runners during their opening week, cracking a pair of home runs.
The 2020 roster also includes homegrown freshman pitcher Talia Neilson (Liberty High School), Jordan Head (Frontier High School) and Baylee Garrett (Centennial High School).
While the Roadrunners have yet to compete here on their homefield this season, the team was already put to the test when it took on defending NCAA champion UCLA. The `Runners took on the challenge, playing UCLA twice during the Bruins' tournament weekend.
While CSUB was unable to come away with a victory, the team was able to take away valuable lessons learned against an elite opponent that can be used to improve the rest of the season and Make Their Mark as the schedule moves along. This trip down to UCLA is only the beginning of what is sure to be a fun season for the newcomers, the veterans, and the coaches alike.
Bakersfield, the Roadrunners need you!
The first homestand for the `Runners will be against the Utah Valley Wolverines. First pitch will take place March 20 at 2 p.m. at the Roadrunner Softball Complex. For season-long and single-game ticket information, log onto GoRunners.com/tickets or call 661.654.BLUE.
GO RUNNERS!!
This story would have been much more timely IF it had been written before they opened up 1-8 in the first two weeks....!
