Progress towards restarting high school sports in California remains painfully slow, and the events of Monday seem to be pushing things in the wrong direction.
On Monday, the CIF released a statement stating that Governor Gavin Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly from the California Department of Public Health "disclosed that the release of update youth sports guidance has been postponed."
"Therefore, the current guidance remains in effect, and CIF competitions are not allowed until new guidance is provided," the release went onto say.
The announcement did not provide information as to when the updated youth sports guidelines would be released, and CIF Central Section Commissioner Ryan Tos was unaware of when such a decision would be made.
"We've been hoping, waiting for several days, and now that sounds like it's not going to happen with any immediacy," Tos said.
The news comes on a day when many California counties, including Kern, were told they would be forced to move back into the most-restrictive, purple COVID re-opening tier, beginning on Tuesday.
"The release today, I don't view as a negative as much as so many counties moving back into the purple tier," Tos said. "That I think it more of the gut punch today. Obviously we are moving in the wrong direction and that's not good for high school sports."
Many area teams have returned for on-campus workouts in recent weeks, training for the start of preseason practices, which they hoped would begin in December. Such workouts are allowed to continue, barring any changes to the ruling by the Kern High School District.