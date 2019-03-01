The age and grade for the majority of Garces' boys soccer roster would lend one to believe this is a team that could be on the rise in the coming years.
But after spending a lot of time playing the sport together in high level club circuits and a season-long battle against some of the best teams in the Central Section, the Rams are the last team standing in Kern County with a group of underclassmen ready to make their mark far before anyone could have forecasted.
No. 1-seed Garces (25-2-4) hosts No. 2 Pasadena-Marshall (24-4-1) in the CIF Southern California Division V Regional Championships at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sam Tobias Field.
The Rams are just the third local program to play for a SoCal regional championship since the state enacted the playoffs in 2008.
Garces also seeks to become the second local program to win a regional championship after South beat Granada Hills 1-0 for the D-II title in 2016.
Most of the Garces roster wasn’t in high school when the Rebels won the title three years ago.
Leading scorers Ebubechukwu Ekpemogu (41 goals) and Moises Cisneros (28 goals) are juniors.
Alexander Halevy, the son of assistant coach Hassan Halevy, is a sophomore and leads the Rams with 28 assists.
Add in freshman midfielder Fletcher Bank and his twin brother, Palmer, who has been a lockdown defender and filled in for senior Jaime Tiscareno at goalkeeper in the 4-1 semifinal win over San Dimas on Thursday, and this team is seeking history for the region — they'll be the first one to host a SoCal championship game on their homefield.
McFarland played on the road when the Cougars competed in, and lost, the D-III championship in 2012 and then the D-IV title game in 2015. South won the D-II title on the road as well.
“I know we are young,” Gouk said. “Every day in practice we put that kind of (championship) pressure on them. We don’t have easy days. Every day is pressure situation, so they have gotten used to and have built up to it.”
These are also young high school players that have played a lot of soccer together at many different levels.
Cisneros, who began playing the sport competitively at the age of 8, knows this team has the experience long before the playoff push began.
“Most of us have played together, so that has given us a lot of chemistry,” Cisneros said. “We just push each other to the next level.”
Ekpemogu and Cisneros scored or assisted on all four goals on Thursday as sophomore Aldo Gonzalez added two assists over San Dimas.
The Rams have won seven consecutive matches since a 2-2 tie against Centennial in Southwest Yosemite League play on Jan. 29. The Rams have also played at home in each of the 10 wins since that stalemate against the Golden Hawks on the road.
During this 10-match home stretch, the Rams have secured league and Central Section Division V titles at home as well.
That home field advantage is not lost on this young Garces team of how special of a moment this is.
“It means a lot to play in front of our fans at home,” Cisneros said. “It would be historic if we could come away with a win in the end.”
