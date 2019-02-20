Ridgeview boys soccer is rolling, and the Wolf Pack don’t plan on looking back anytime soon.
Led by forwards Marco Ceja and Osvaldo Navarro, No. 7 RHS went on the road to upend No. 6-seed Clovis North, 2-1, on Wednesday in the Central Section Division I boys soccer semifinals.
Ridgeview advances to Friday's championship, where they’ll play No. 4 Fresno-Central at Koligian Stadium in Fresno. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“Everyone has stepped up and given it everything they’ve had. It’s worked so far,” said RHS head coach Phil Collignon.
“We’re happy to represent Bakersfield.”
Collignon said his team deserved a higher seed than 7, but added the bracket has aligned well for the Wolf Pack who have been red-hot for the past two months. Wednesday’s win marked the 13th straight for Ridgeview, as the team has been guided by their two super scorers Ceja and Navarro.
After falling behind 1-0 early in Wednesday’s game, Ceja tied the score with his 20th goal of the season and Navarro followed with his 19th marker of the year. The team took a 2-1 lead into halftime and held on from there.
“They took it to us pretty heavily the first 20 minutes,” Collignon said. “Eventually we woke up and decided to play.”
The Wolf Pack have been banged up on the defensive end of the field this season, Collignon said. He added, however, that the Wolf Pack would be in trouble without the services of Ceja, a junior, and Navarro, a sophomore.
“Our two forwards play really, really well together. (Clovis North) couldn’t quite handle them,” Collignon said. “They’ve been a total and complete team together, working together at all times.”
