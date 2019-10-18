On a roster provided to media before Friday's game against Frontier, there was no space between Wesley Wilson's first and last name.
On the field, the Bakersfield High running back had far less trouble finding adequate spacing.
Wilson ran for 107 yards in the first half and gave the Drillers momentum back with a key touchdown late in the second quarter, as BHS earned a key 34-20 Southwest Yosemite League win at Frontier Friday.
After building a 14-0 lead on long Ricky Easterwood touchdown passes to Issac Jernigan (26 yards) and DJ Adams (52), the Drillers surrendered a turnover deep in their own territory, as an Erick Miranda strip sack set the Titans up at the BHS 18.
On fourth-and-eight, Frontier cashed in, after Jayden Smith found an opening in the left corner of the end zone and hauled in a pass, cutting the deficit to 14-6 with 2:13 left until halftime.
But Wilson, who also converted a fourth-and-two run on the first Bakersfield scoring drive, took over just before halftime. On a pair of third-and-six plays, he gained 27 and 12 yards, moving the Drillers into the red zone.
Following a 16-yard Easterwood-to-Cameron Bonner completion, Wilson had his first touchdown from 3-yards out, giving Bakersfield a 21-6 lead at the half.
"It was a pretty big deal," Wilson said of the score just before halftime. "There really wasn't nothing to it. Adversity hit and we responded."
Wilson was held to minus-2 yards rushing in the second half, but added 26 yards on two catches to finish with 131 scrimmage yards
Easterwood added a third touchdown pass on a 36-yard catch and run by Elijah Lee in the third quarter. Easterwood finished 11-of-17 for 185 yards with an interception coming in the fourth quarter.
Ian Jernigan became the fifth Bakersfield player to score with a 34-yard burst in the third quarter.
Following an emotional win against a Garces team coached by longtime BHS coach Paul Golla, the Drillers avoided a letdown, improving to 2-1 in the Southwest Yosemite League and 4-4 overall.
"You're always looking (not to have) a letdown after an emotional-type win as last week was," said Driller coach Michael Stewart. "So I was proud of the guys."
Chaverria added a second touchdown pass from 20 yards out to Jaydon Hudson with 1:12 to play, before Reece Greer recovered a fumble in the end zone to shrink the outcome in the final moments.
The Titans fall to 4-4, 1-2 in league.
Bakersfield 34, Frontier 20
B 14 7 6 7 — 34
F 0 6 0 14 — 20
First quarter
B - Jernigan 26 pass from Easterwood (Bonner kick)
B - Adams 52 pass from Easterwood (Bonner kick)
Second quarter
F - Smith 15 pass from Navarro (kick failed)
B - Wilson 3 run (Bonner kick)
Third quarter
B - Lee 36 pass from Easterwood (kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
B - Ia. Jernigan 34 run (Bonner kick)
F - Hudson 20 pass from Chaverria (Foster kick)
F - Green fumble recovery in end zone (Foster kick)
Individual stats
RUSHING — B: Wilson 16-105, Ia. Jernigan 5-41, Is. Jernigan 1-0, Easterwood 1-4, Adams 1-6, Lopez 2-3, Team 1-(negative)9. F:Mounmanivong 10-61, Greer 3-4, Hernandez 10-27, Chaverria 7-(negative)22, Smith 1-3
PASSING — B: Easterwood 11-17-185-1 F: Chaverria 9-19-100-1
RECEIVING — B: Bonner 3-30, Is. Jernigan 3-40, Lopez 1-1, Adams 1-52, Wilson 2-26, Lee 1-36 F: Smith 4-41, Hughes 1-11, Hudson 3-30, Hernandez 1-18.
RECORDS: B 4-4, 2-1 F 4-4, 1-2
