Rich Ross admits he didn't expect his team would be competing for a section title this year, so naturally, the path to Fresno wouldn't be an easy one.
But despite late turnovers, missed free throws, and occasional bouts of sloppy play, the second-seeded Falcons managed to hold their ground in a semifinal with No. 3 Centennial Tuesday.
Zarek Williams batted a missed free throw to teammate Cameron Brown with five seconds to play, and the Falcons ran out the clock to survive a late Centennial surge and win 63-62 in Division-II play.
Williams, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, looked to have the Falcons cruising to victory as an early fourth-quarter layup gave them a 60-50 lead.
But led by Noah West, who led all players with 24 points and 16 rebounds, the Golden Hawks fought back.
West scored a pair of second-chance baskets to get the Golden Hawks within 63-60, then the lead was trimmed to one on a steal and score by Jacob Garcia.
The team's traded empty possessions — the Falcons missed a free throw, the Golden Hawks a runner — before D'Monte Moten got to the line with five seconds left, where he also missed.
Luckily, Williams was ready to spring into action. He got the ball to Brown, who found an open Moten who kept the dribble alive long enough for the clock to expire.
“I was just like ‘Don’t foul, get your hands up,’" Williams said of seeing the ball bounce off the rim. "(I knew) he might miss so I just went up there and made a good play.”
With a young team with little postseason experience, Ross admits these Falcons exceeded his expectations and was thrilled to see them hold on in a tough situation Tuesday.
“We’ve been resilient all year," Ross said. "We’re a young team with not a lot of experience. It shows in big games like this. But the kids have been grinding to come through it and they came through it.
"I’m excited to be there. I didn’t predict we’d get there but somewhere along the way we decided to start playing ball.”
So with only ninth-seeded Redwood, which continued its Cinderella run with a 74-64 win over No. 4 San Luis Obispo Tuesday, standing between them and a section title, Ross isn't lacking any confidence in his team's ability to finish. The two teams will meet Friday at Selland Arena in Fresno.
“We’ll finish the deal," he said. "We will finish the deal. That’s a guarantee.”
