As far as West High is concerned, all that matters in the Central Section playoffs is winning and advancing.
The Vikings did just that Friday, beating Independence 34-13 in the opening round of the Division III postseason.
The Vikings entered kickoff as the No. 11 seed while Independence had homefield advantage as the No. 6 team.
Regardless, it was the Vikings (6-5) who topped the shorthanded Falcons (6-5). They’ll move on to face No. 3 Kingsburg next week in the D-III quarterfinals.
“We started out kind of slow, but we picked ourselves up,” said Vikings quarterback Ray Espinoza. “We figured out what we needed to do, and we just got it together. Handled what we needed to handle.”
It was a sloppy game, particularly in the first half.
Independence suspended senior quarterback Sergio Borreli and senior running back Armani Denweed — star players for the Falcons throughout the year — for a violation of team rules. Head coach Tyler Schilhabel said the incident stemmed from last week’s regular season finale against Ridgeview.
“We just felt that this was the way to go,” Schilhabel said. “We need to set a standard for how guys can act and the consequences for those actions. Definitely set the tone for what’s acceptable and what’s not, especially for these younger guys.”
The Falcons turned to Luis Alvarez, a junior linebacker, and Angel Garcia, a freshman, to man the quarterback position. Alvarez ran hard but had fumbling issues — his first quarter fumble was returned 30 yards by Martin Rosales, as West took a 7-0 lead.
The second quarter saw Garcia’s first pass of the game get intercepted by Alvarez and returned 30 yards, as West went ahead 14-0. That was all the scoring in the opening two quarters.
Flags were also in abundance. West was penalized 15 times for 140 yards in the first two quarters while Independence wasn’t much better with 10 penalties for 80 yards.
The two teams combined to get flagged 31 times for 290 yards on the evening.
“I’ve been doing this for 22 years and I have never seen so many in one game,” West head coach Derrick Dunham. “Obviously if they see it, they throw it. It just seemed like the momentum of the game slowed down. It’s hard to get any rhythm when there’s just so many penalties.”
The second half saw the Vikings simply wear the Falcons down up front and in the ground game.
Bruising fullback Khaiden Dearmore (6-foot, 220 pounds) pounded away on the Falcons defense (19 carries, 140 yards) while Espinoza ripped off a handful of big plays in the second half. Espinoza finished with 116 yards of his own on the ground, while scoring three times in the fourth quarter — runs of 10, 1 and 69 yards — to close things out.
“My offensive line, they stepped up their game big time tonight,” Espinoza said. “I always preach to my line — I got the faith in them if they’ve got their faith in me. I think that really showed tonight.”
Garcia finished the night with two touchdowns. His 42-yard score to Malik Delouth on fourth and 5 — where Delouth caught the ball at the West 30 and weaved his way through the defense and into the endzone — cut the West lead to 14-7 with 7:05 remaining in the third quarter.
