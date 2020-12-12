Champion trifecta in 2005

First-year Bakersfield High coach Paul Golla guided the Drillers to the Central Section Division I title with a 35-28 victory over Fresno-Bullard — despite not even attempting a pass. Phillip Thomas and Terrell Young combined for 343 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Ryan Mathews rushes for 250 yards and six touchdowns to lead West High to a 53-28 victory over top-seeded Tulare Western to capture the Central Section Division II championship at Bob Mathias Stadium in Tulare. It was the Vikings first section title since 1981, and the school's only title in the past 39 years.

Burroughs captured its first football championship in the school’s 61-year history, defeating Palm Springs for the Southern Section D-VIII crown. Hayo Carpenter was named The Californian’s player of the year after leading the state with 111 receptions for 1,780 yards and 34 TDs.