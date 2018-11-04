A.J. Jefferson was a prominent piece of West High’s Central Section championship team in 2005, when he teamed up with former NFL running back Ryan Mathews to lead the Vikings.
Jefferson went on the play four years at Fresno State, then spent four seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. He eventually headed to Canada to take the field in the Canadian Football League in 2015.
Anthony Orange is currently one of the stars of a playoff-bound BC (Vancouver) Lions defense that finished second in the CFL in sacks and topped the league in interceptions. Orange, to his credit, has a league-leading five interceptions on the season.
While many local high school football fans and historians will remember Jefferson’s early career and the fans up north are witnessing a career year for Orange, both men have one common denominator: They're the same person.
Jefferson, now Orange, changed his name in February during the CFL offseason upon learning about his first daughter, Cecilia Lynn, who was born in August.
“I’ve been planning to do it since I was 18 but never had a reason to do it. But once I found out my fiancee was pregnant I wanted my daughter to have the same last name as the rest of my family,” Orange said. “I was the only Jefferson.”
The name change for Orange ended up being a coincidence and perfect timing. Playing like a new man with a new purpose, playing for his family and newborn daughter, Orange finished the regular season with a career-high 54 tackles and one touchdown. The Lions also wear primarily orange uniforms, and the 30-year-old defensive back is playful on social media using the orange emoji and other hashtags.
“People thought I changed my name because I went to BC and I thought that was silly because they could cut me tomorrow,” said Orange. “They have a campaign called ‘Operation Orange’ where they bring fans to away games with us and I was promoting that not knowing that it was already a thing. It was nothing I planned, but it just happened to be a happy coincidence.”
Orange had previously played two seasons for the Toronto Argonauts, where he had six interceptions. He then signed with the Ottawa Redblacks last season but was cut after two games. Ottawa’s assistant general manager Brock Sunderland took the GM job in Edmonton before the 2017 season started. Once Ottawa's new management let Orange go, Sunderland and the Eskimos signed the defensive back for the rest of the season.
Then, this past offseason, Orange got a call from BC GM Ed Hervey wanting to sign him.
“He said that he was building something in BC and he wanted me here to fit in with other guys with similar competitive mindsets,” Orange said. “Coming to BC was a no-brainer for me. Hervey wanted me here and it’s close to home. Plus, the weather is nice.”
Orange thinks the Canadian game — where teams are given three downs instead of four, the field is 110-yards long and 65-yards wide, and receivers get a running start to the line of scrimmage — fits his strengths more and is tailored to his style of play. Plus, it’s less demanding and pressure-packed than the NFL.
“The first thing I noticed up here was the speed. That was the biggest transition for me, seeing someone running full speed at you getting a head start,” Orange said. “I love the game of football but up here it’s more tailored to a defensive back. It’s like, a passing league. Big field and long throws, so there’s more opportunities to get interceptions.”
The Lions concluded the regular season on Saturday and will play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on the road on Sunday in their postseason opener. BC won six of their last nine games to get into the playoffs while Hamilton backed in on a three-game skid.
