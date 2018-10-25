Here we are. It seems like just yesterday that we were rushing out to the first day of practice on July 23, but now the regular season comes to an end on Friday and the Central Section playoff brackets will be announced Saturday afternoon.
With that, the Southwest Yosemite League and the High Desert League will have two undefeated teams in league play going at it on the field. Only Bakersfield Christian in the South Yosemite League has seemingly locked up an outright league title, with a road game at winless Golden Valley as the only thing in the Eagles' way.
Rivalries like North-South and Shafter-Wasco bring a lot of intrigue to the final week of what's been a very interesting regular season. Things will get even more interesting with the new central coastal schools filling up the divisional playoff brackets next week.
For the first time this season, Josh Bennett and myself are largely not on the same page in our predictions, and I like it that way.
Thursday
Delano (3-6, 0-4 EYL) vs. Tulare-Mission Oak (1-8, 0-4 EYL)
After opening up East Yosemite League play against three BVarsity Central Section Top 25 teams and another team on the verge of the rankings, Delano finally gets a breather in the regular season finale. The Tigers showed promise in non-league play. Delano began the season 3-1, including a 20-14 win over East. Mission Oak opened the season with a 21-14 win over West, breaking a 13-game losing streak before losing the last eight games this season.
Trevor’s pick: Delano 28, Mission Oak 13
Josh's pick: Delano 27, Mission Oak 21
Friday
No. 3 Liberty (8-1, 4-0 SWYL) at No. 4 Bakersfield High (7-2, 4-0 SWYL)
Let’s dive into this one. Both lost to teams ranked in the top 50 in the state (Liberty’s loss to Mission Viejo, however, was vacated because the Diablos played an ineligible player). Both programs have rolled through the rest of the Southwest Yosemite League. Both have strong run games. Both have opportunistic defenses. Neither have seemed ready to budge in their effort to win an outright league title. Liberty won the championship last season and in the six years under Bryan Nixon, the Patriots are 27-2 in the SWYL with their lone losses coming to BHS in 2013 (45-10) and in 2016 (44-17). Under Paul Golla, BHS has gone undefeated in league play five times since he took over 2005. Each one of those seasons, the Drillers won the D-I section title. If history is any indication, a Drillers win would mean the team is set up for title No. 39 and if the Patriots are victorious, it will likely come in blowout fashion. These are the top two teams in the county for a reason. The Patriots have one of the best offensive lines in the section, opening up monster holes for Sam Stewart Jr. (1,197 rushing yards, 12 TDs) and giving quarterback Hector Gonzalez (1,199 yards, 13 TDs, three INTs) time to throw in the pocket. The Drillers once again have an undersized offensive line, but that’s just fine in the scheme that allows quick openings for a huge group of fast and athletic runners, led by Wesley Wilson (638 yards, 11 TDs) and Isaac Jernagin (416 yards, six TDs). Defensively, the front-seven for Liberty is nearly impenetrable. The top-seven leading tacklers for Liberty are all linemen or linebackers, led by Dylan Tooker, Ben Olinger, Dylan Holmes and Anthony Villanueva. The strength and top-end college talent on defense for BHS is in the secondary with Cameron Williams, Carl Jones, and Isaac and Isaiah Jernagin. However, the defensive front is led by Jacob Zeimet and Adrian Moreno. This is a tough game to predict because if Liberty is able to control the clock and limit the big play ability for the Drillers offense, the Patriots can win. If BHS can break off big plays and get a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, the Drillers could pull this one out. I'm going with the Patriots’ ability to control the clock and for their defense to continue its spectacular play since losing to No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan on Sept. 7.
Trevor’s pick: Liberty 28, Bakersfield 24
Josh's pick: Liberty 35, Bakersfield 34
Frontier (2-7, 0-5 SWYL) at No. 25 Centennial (5-4, 1-3 SWYL)
Centennial is playoff bound for the first time since 2015 and Frontier will advance despite losing 12 players this season to injury or attrition. Titans head coach Chris Bandy said he will play some “young guys for the experience” this week. Centennial has lost the last two games to Garces and BHS despite the emergence of D.J. Adams as one of the best wide receivers in the county. Adams has 20 catches for 383 yards and seven touchdowns in the last three games after just nine catches for 306 yards and three touchdowns in the first six. Seeing how Frontier is so banged up and going with a bit of a youth movement, Centennial should get its sixth win, the most since Chad Brown’s first year as head coach in 2015.
Trevor’s pick: Centennial 35, Frontier 14
Josh's pick: Centennial 42, Frontier 20
No. 22 Garces (3-6, 2-2 SWYL) at Stockdale (4-5, 1-3 SWYL)
Stockdale is coming off an exciting win — a last-second touchdown pass from Evan Burkhart to Brandon Dunn in a 33-30 victory over Frontier. It was the first SWYL win for the Mustangs since Oct. 21, 2016, snapping a 10-game league losing streak. Since Burkhart took over as quarterback in Week 3, the Mustangs have gone 4-3 with their only losses coming to Liberty, Bakersfield High and a nail-biter to Centennial. The win last week doubled their win total from last season. Garces fell to Liberty 31-7 last week, but the Rams are in third place in league behind the Patriots and BHS. Both team will advance to the D-II playoffs regardless of the outcome. The Rams defense has been opportunistic with 30 sacks and nine interceptions, led by five from Nick Lopez. But the Mustangs do not rely on the pass and Burkhart has become one of the more electric playmakers in town. While Garces is the favorite here, something tells me the Mustangs will pull this one off by another dazzling Burkhart performance.
Trevor’s pick: Stockdale 28, Garces 27
Josh's pick: Garces 31, Stockdale 27
No. 10 Bakersfield Christian (6-2, 4-0 SYL) at Golden Valley (0-9, 0-4 SYL)
This one should be over by halftime or earlier, and there is nothing wrong with that. Golden Valley has 18 healthy players and it's been a trying season for the Bulldogs to say the least. Bakersfield Christian will win the South Yosemite League title in its first year in the league. The Eagles have never lost a league game with Darren Carr as head coach and have won 25 consecutive league games dating back to 2014 as a member of the South Sequoia League. Watch for a lot of running back Donte Harris for BCHS, as the Eagles will likely run at will to burn the clock and get this game over without injury and the opportunity to rest starters for the D-III playoffs.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield Christian 35, Golden Valley 6
Josh's pick: Bakersfield Christian 56, Golden Valley 6
No. 17 Ridgeview (6-3, 3-1 SYL) at Independence (6-3, 3-1 SYL)
For the first time since 2009, which happened to be the first year Dennis Manning took over as head coach at Ridgeview, the Wolf Pack are likely not going to finish at least tied for first place in league — of course, that's contingent on Bakersfield Christian beating Golden Valley. In turn, here are the Wolf Pack, in a rivalry game against Independence playing for playoff positioning. Ridgeview is without Alijah Alexander-Williams for the remainder of the season. The junior running back/defensive back broke his leg against Tehachapi, which is a bummer for one of the best athletes in town. Ridgeview also played without Daelin Degraffenreid last week because of a groin injury, according to Manning. Ridgeview has been such a tough team to gauge. Their athletic talent alone allows them to blow out teams like Tehachapi, West and Golden Valley by a combined score of 166-0, but failed to score an offensive touchdown in a 16-10 loss to Bakersfield Christian. On the other side of the ball, under first-year coach Tyler Schihabel, the Falcons have played far beyond what I thought this team would do this season. Like Ridgeview, the Falcons lone SYL loss was to BCHS. They are 3-1 in league play and are one win away from tying the school record of seven wins in a season. Emotions will be high and Ridgeview will come to play, but I'm going with Independence as the team that will play cool under fire when it gets heated.
Trevor’s pick: Independence 35, Ridgeview 28
Josh's pick: Ridgeview 42, Independence 38
West (4-5, 1-3 SYL) at Tehachapi (2-7, 1-3 SYL)
Both teams have been in a bit of a free fall this season. West beat South on Sept. 21, but injuries began to take a toll on the Vikings. Since that win, West’s lone victory came last week over winless Golden Valley. The Vikings are in a must-win scenario to advance to the D-III playoffs. Tehachapi has not finished a season with just two wins since 1961 when the Warriors went 2-4-2 under head coach Corky Roberts, according to thswarriors.com and a .200 win percentage would be the worst since Tehachapi went 0-8 in 1941. That’s a long, long time. Watch for Damani Jackson to lead the West offense.
Trevor’s pick: West 27, Tehachapi 13
Josh's pick: West 24, Tehachapi 16
Highland (5-4, 2-2 SEYL) at East (5-4, 4-0 SEYL)
It’s quite remarkable that East, in its first season in the Southeast Yosemite League, has a shot at an undefeated league record. It’s even more striking because the Blades began the season 1-4 with the lone win coming over winless Golden Valley. Richard Lara threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns over Foothill last week for East as Jason Beltran had three catches for 179 yards and two scores. But Highland is not Foothill. The Scots defense is led by a senior-heavy squad that went 8-2 last season. Mathew Bayaca, Matthew Miranda, Nathan Jackson and Jahi Hudgins were all key on defense in 2017 and have big-game experience. That will be key in this crucial game — an East win will grant the Blades an outright SEYL title, while a loss will have them sharing the league title with the winner of North and South.
Trevor’s pick: Highland 34, East 27
Josh's pick: Highland 27, East 20
North (5-4, 3-1 SEYL) at South (6-3, 3-1 SEYL)
The Battle for the Sword gets a huge rivalry boost knowing that with a Highland win over East, the winner here could get a share of the SEYL title. However, these two teams have stumbled as of late. South edged Highland 20-14 last week to remain in the title hunt. But after averaging nearly 50 points a game the first month of the season, the Rebels has scored more than 30 points once in the last five games. North already lost starting quarterback Michael Doten to a season-ending injury and now it’s likely Shannon Ferguson is on the mend after injuring his collarbone last week in a 42-0 win over Mira Monte. Both of these teams are extremely talented, but a lack of depth for South and lack of consistency for North have plagued both all season. I am going with the home team in a tight battle.
Trevor’s pick: South 22, North 21
Josh's pick: North 34, South 31
Foothill (0-9, 0-4 SEYL) at Mira Monte (2-7, 0-4 SEYL)
Sadly, this game has been for last place in the SEYL with Mira Monte going 6-52 since 2013 and Foothill at 6-51 in the same stretch. Mira Monte had a two-game win streak earlier this season against two High Desert League teams, but has been outscored 35-392 in seven losses. The Lions have scored just twice, both against East, in league play. Despite the winless this season, Foothill has actually fared better of late. The Trojans put up a fight in a 28-14 loss to South and lost to East 28-17 last week. This one won’t be pretty, but watch Foothill end the season with a win.
Trevor’s pick: Foothill 13, Mira Monte 12
Josh's pick: Mira Monte 20, Foothill 17
No. 15 Shafter (9-0, 5-0 SSL) at Wasco (7-2, 4-1 SSL)
No Kern County team has gone 10-0 in the regular season since Ridgeview did in 2015. That could change this week, however, as the Generals are seeking their first undefeated regular season since Shafter went 9-0 in 1962. A win over long-time rival Wasco would give the Generals their first 10-0 regular season in school history. And what better atmosphere than trying for that feat in the 92nd edition of one of the best rivalries in the state? Shafter’s blowout win over Kennedy last week was its most impressive of the season, one in which the Generals have outscored opponents 465-62. Senior quarterback Alex Aguilar continues on his quest for a section record. Aguilar accounted for five touchdowns against Kennedy — three through the air, one on the ground and one on a 98-yard fumble return. Aguilar now has 48 touchdowns, which is just 14 shy of the section record of 62. This might be one of the best games between these two in some time. Wasco, led by a superb defense, is 4-1 in league play with just a 19-14 loss to Kennedy as its lone blemish. But Shafter proved last week that this offense can scheme against even the best of defenses. Because of that, the Generals should improve to 45-42-5 all-time against the Tigers.
Trevor’s pick: Shafter 42, Wasco 28
Josh's pick: Shafter 49, Wasco 30
Chavez (3-6, 2-3 SSL) at No. 23 Kennedy (8-1, 4-1 SSL)
This one might get out of hand early. The Thunderbirds are reeling from a blowout loss to Shafter last week and want to end the regular season on a high note before likely being the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in D-V playoffs. Tyreak Walker was held to a season-low 42 rushing yards last week. The senior running back for Kennedy is the county leader with 1,245 rushing yards. Chavez has rebounded well this season after an 0-9 campaign in 2017, but Kennedy will win handily here.
Trevor’s pick: Kennedy 42, Chavez 13
Josh's pick: Kennedy 42, Chavez 14
Taft (2-7, 0-5 SSL) at Arvin (5-4, 2-3 SSL)
Arvin has already put together its best season since going 7-5 in 2012. Yes, the Bears are playoff-bound for the first time since that season. I’ve said it on BVarsity Live numerous times this year — Arvin coach Edgar Mares might be the most underrated football coach in the county. In one of the more competitive seasons for the SSL in some time, Arvin has been right there in the mix.
Trevor’s pick: Arvin 35, Taft 7
Josh's pick: Arvin 38, Taft 14
California City (5-3, 3-0 HDL) at Bishop (7-2, 3-0 HDL)
The High Desert League title this season will be played out on the field in Bishop. Both teams are undefeated at 3-0 in league play, but this one might not be close. The Broncos two losses this season came by identical 13-7 scores in consecutive games in non-league play. Since, Bishop has won six consecutive games with all but one coming in double-digit fashion. Like Bishop, Cal City has breezed through the rest of the HDL, but the Ravens non-league blowout losses cause concern, including the 54-36 loss to a Taft team that has not been competitive since that game on Aug. 24.
Trevor’s pick: Bishop 42, Cal City 21
Josh's pick: Bishop 35, California City 21
Kern Valley (1-8, 0-3 HDL) at Rosamond (2-7, 0-3 HDL)
Neither team has been able to get much going this season. Rosamond’s lone wins came in non-league action against Littlerock and Acton-Vasquez, two teams that are a combined 1-17 while Kern Valley’s lone win on Aug. 24 came against a 2-7 Yermo-Silver Valley squad. However, Kern Valley has been more competitive in league games, so watch for the Broncs to pull this one out on the road.
Trevor’s pick: Kern Valley 20, Rosamond 13
Josh's pick: Kern Valley 14, Rosamond 13
Hesperia (2-7, 0-4 MRL) at Burroughs (0-9, 0-4 HDL)
Burroughs is so badly in need of a win. After a nine-win campaign last season ended in the Southern Section D-IX title game, the Burros have gone winless heading into the season finale. The 39-14 loss to Hesperia-Sultana was the most competitive Burroughs has been in a game since losing to Bishop on Sept. 21 in a 21-17 heartbreaker. The Scorpions are also winless in Mojave River League play and beat Rosamond and Chino in consecutive games in September. On good faith alone, I am going to call this one in Burroughs’ favor. Good luck Broncs.
Trevor’s pick: Burroughs 21, Hesperia 14
Josh's pick: Hesperia 31, Burroughs 20
Alpaugh (1-7, 0-6 CSL) at Frazier Mountain (2-5, 1-5 CSL)
Trevor’s pick: Frazier Mountain 33, Alpaugh 20
Josh's pick: Frazier Mountain 27, Alpaugh 21
Riverside-California School for the Deaf (3-5) at Desert (3-5)
Trevor’s pick: Desert 39, School for the Deaf 12
Josh's pick: Desert 41, School for the Deaf 34
Maricopa (0-7) at Hesperia-Sage Oak (3-3)
Trevor’s pick: Sage Oak 56, Maricopa 6
Josh's pick: Sage Oak 56, Maricopa 6
________________________________________________________________
Trevor last week: 15-4 (.789)
Josh last week: 15-4 (.789)
Trevor this season: 139-53 (.723)
Josh this season: 141-51 (.734)
Trevor all-time: 998-362 (.733)
Josh all-time: 226-93 (.708)
