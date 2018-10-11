It's only the third week of the league season for Yosemite leagues in Kern County, but the races for league supremacy are in full swing.
In terms of last week's predictions, I was hopeful of getting back in front of Josh Bennett, but in the two games we differed on Josh was correct in his choices — he picked East to beat South, and Boron to beat California City.
We both wiffed on two of the closest games last week, with Centennial beating Stockdale 41-38 on a last-second score and McFarland edging Taft 13-12.
Here's to me getting some games back on Josh this week — or so I hope.
Thursday
Delano (3-4, 0-2) vs. Porterville-Monache (5-2, 1-1), at Porterville-Granite Hills
Trevor's pick: Monache 28, Delano 21
Josh's pick: Monache 38, Delano 21
Friday
No. 3 Liberty (6-1, 2-0) at Stockdale (3-4, 0-2)
(NOTE: Liberty’s record has been changed to 6-1 after Mission Viejo, which beat the Patriots 34-10 in Week 1, was forced to forfeit the Diablos first four wins of the season after having an ineligible player on their roster.)
Even in a sloppy game where Liberty was flagged for holding, false starts and personal fouls, the Patriots still shutout Frontier and were able to rest standout Sam Stewart Jr. in the second half of their 38-0 win last week. The Patriots have outscored the Titans and Centennial 106-0 in the first two Southwest Yosemite League games with a defense that did not allow Frontier any wiggle room as Jake O’Connell and Dylan Holmes led the way. The Patriots forced four turnovers and the offense turned all four into scoring drives. Offensively, Hector Gonzalez was able to get plenty of time in the pocket and connected on deep balls. While holding penalties and dropped passes negated three touchdowns, Gonzalez was still able to throw for 123 yards and a touchdown, and now has five touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three games. Stockdale’s 41-38 loss to No. 22 Centennial was a heartbreaker. Evan Burkhart threw for 159 yards and rushed for another 177. While he accounted for four touchdowns, the defensive secondary could not contain Golden Hawks receiver D.J. Adams, who had seven catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Two week ago, Bakersfield put up 40 points on the Mustangs in the first half. If Stockdale cannot move the ball against Liberty, which few teams have done this season, it will be a long night.
Trevor’s pick: Liberty 49, Stockdale 14
Josh's pick: Liberty 55, Stockdale 7
Frontier (2-5, 0-2) at No. 4 Bakersfield High (5-2, 2-0)
Much like Stockdale’s game at Liberty, it’s unlikely Frontier will be able to pose much of a threat to Bakersfield High. The Titans have taken some lumps this season, including a 38-0 loss to Liberty last week, but it’s more of the fact that Titans’ head coach Chris Bandy even says his team looks like a “MASH unit” with so many players either banged up or lost for the season. There is talent for Frontier, but the team is just too decimated to make a run at the league title. On the other side, BHS gets standout Cameron Williams back. The senior quarterback/safety sat out last week’s 50-26 win over No. 25 Garces because of a bone bruise in his knee but has been cleared to play this week. Not having Williams impacted the offense because its signal caller was missing and Carl Jones had to take the majority of reps at QB instead of being split out at receiver. Defensively, there was a hole in the secondary without Williams, and Rams quarterback Joseph Campbell was able to throw for 302 yards against the Drillers. Having Williams back gives the rest of the standouts for BHS a chance to get back to their usual roles. The Drillers should have this one wrapped up by the start of the fourth quarter.
Trevor’s pick: Bakersfield 56, Frontier 14
Josh's pick: Bakersfield 49, Frontier 7
No. 22 Centennial (5-2, 1-1) at No. 25 Garces (2-5, 1-1)
This game intrigues me on many levels. First, these two are now in position for third place in the SWYL behind BHS and Liberty. Both have quarterbacks that can throw the ball all over the field and both are fighting for playoff positioning with just three weeks left in the regular season. Centennial came away with a tough 41-38 win over Stockdale, as Kyle Connelly threw for 360 yards and five touchdowns and ran one in for the game-winner in the closing seconds. The biggest factor in the game, to me, was the emergence of D. J. Adams. The junior had seven catches for 223 yards and four touchdowns for Centennial. Adams’ 33.1 yards per catch average is No. 2 in the state for players with at least 15 catches this season, according to stats compiled by MaxPreps.com. Adams has 16 catches for 529 yards and seven touchdowns, but had just nine catches in the first six games despite an averaging 34 yards per catch. Having a deep threat that is also a mismatch for most defensive backs is key for the Golden Hawks offense. Garces junior quarterback Joseph Campbell threw for a career-high 302 yards against BHS last week in the 50-26 loss. Campbell did not throw for a touchdown, but did run two in from short range for the Rams. The other four teams in the SWYL may not be on the same level as BHS and Liberty this season, but Garces and Centennial look like the third and fourth best teams as we head into the home stretch. This one might come down to which offense can stay on the field longer after Connelly and Campbell combined for seven interceptions last week.
Trevor’s pick: Garces 35, Centennial 31
Josh's pick: Garces 30, Centennial 20
No. 10 Ridgeview (5-2, 2-0) at No. 13 Bakersfield Christian (4-3, 2-0)
After years of dominating the South Sequoia League, Bakersfield Christian gets its biggest challenge in the Eagles' first season in the South Yosemite League. BCHS beat West and Tehachapi with ease in the first two weeks of league play, but this is a whole new challenge. Ridgeview has been one of the top programs in Kern County the last seven years and has all the tools to be a contender in D-I, but the offense has sputtered at times. The last two weeks, however, the Wolf Pack have ran all over Golden Valley and West in combined scores of 118-0. That production is nothing to sneeze at. It appears both programs have finally settled in on a starting quarterback with Justin Hinzo at Ridgeview and Jacob Maran at BCHS. If both QBs are successful this week in getting the ball to their respective playmakers, this could be a high-scoring affair.
Trevor's pick: Ridgeview 42, BCHS 35
Josh's pick: Ridgeview 45, BCHS 30
Independence (5-2, 2-0) at West (3-4, 0-2)
Independence has breezed through the first two weeks of the SYL slate with a 27-6 win over Tehachapi and then beat Golden Valley 42-6 last week. The Falcons won a school-record seven games last season and with three regular season games and the playoffs remaining, another record total for wins could be in the works this season. Independence, under first-year head coach Tyler Schilhabel, has won three consecutive games and has a good shot at a top-eight seed in the D-III playoffs by grabbing at least one-to-two wins in the final three weeks. West beat South on Sept. 21, 27-26, in a game that appeared to have the Vikings on the right course, but the team has been decimated by injuries and suffered consecutive blowout losses to Bakersfield Christian (49-16) and Ridgeview (48-0). If the Vikings can run the ball well and limit Independence quarterback Sergio Borelli in the pass game, West can secure a win. But Independence is the likely favorite here.
Trevor’s pick: Independence 34, West 20
Josh's pick: Independence 38, West 13
Tehachapi (1-6, 0-2) at Golden Valley (0-7, 0-2)
It’s been a rough season for both programs that have been playoff contenders in recent years. Tehachapi advanced to the D-III semifinals last season and Golden Valley is only three years removed from consecutive D-III semifinal appearances. But neither team has been able to get the ball rolling offensively. Tehachapi’s lone win came against a two-win Taft program and Golden Valley, other than a 42-30 loss to Santa Maria on Oct. 7, has scored just 26 points in its other six games. Tehachapi has been one of the top middle-sized school programs in the section for decades. But without at least two wins in the final three games, it will be the worst record for the program since the Warriors were 2-6-2 in 1961, according to thswarriors.com.
Trevor’s pick: Tehachapi 27, Golden Valley 6
Josh's pick: Golden Valley 14, Tehachapi 13
North (4-3, 2-0) at East (3-4, 2-0)
The annual midseason turnaround for North under Norm Brown is now in full swing. After the Stars began the season 0-3, North is currently on a four-game win streak heading into this week’s matchup of Southeast Yosemite League undefeated teams. Michael Doten was 3 for 3 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns and Chris Romero’s 107 rushing yards was his fourth 100-plus yard performance and third consecutive time the senior has eclipsed the century mark on the ground. The Stars defense has been performing quite well over the last month as Cameron Gray, James Johnson, Damian Mireles, Bailey Wilhelm and company have given opposing offenses fits. While North appears to be in the driver’s seat for the league title, East’s win over South last week totally flips the script. Senior quarterback Richard Lara played his best game of the season in the Blades’ 21-17 win over the Rebels. East is a young squad that is improving each week, but North’s senior-heavy team appears to be on a course for an undefeated league schedule.
Trevor’s pick: North 35, East 20
Josh's pick: North 34, East 21
Highland (4-3, 1-1) at Foothill (0-7, 0-2)
After Highland lost the league opener 35-16 to North, the Scots got a much-needed 60-0 win over Mira Monte last week. Sadly for Foothill, this week might be the same type of outcome for the Scots. Highland is still in contention for a shot at the league title while Foothill is seeking the program’s first win of the season. Foothill’s best outcome came in a 28-14 loss to South two weeks ago, before a 52-0 loss to North last week. Highland beat Golden Valley, the only other winless team in Kern County, 54-6 on Sept. 14. If that is any indication, it should be an easy night for Highland.
Trevor’s pick: Highland 40, Foothill 6
Josh's pick: Highland 56, Foothill 6
Mira Monte (2-5, 0-2) at South (4-3, 1-1)
South was just a four-point loss to Independence from starting the season 4-0, and started the season by averaging nearly 50 points per game in the first month of the year. Since then, however, the Rebels offense has seemingly fallen off the face of the earth. Starting the season with a small roster, South suffered through a few early-season injuries, but the last three weeks have been head-scratchers. The Rebels lost 27-26 to West, a team that is also injury riddled. Then South squeaked by winless Foothill, 28-14, before losing to East 21-17 last week. That stumble is troubling in terms of South seeking at least a share of a fifth consecutive league title. Mira Monte came into league play with high hopes after a two-game win streak over Rosamond and Kern Valley, but the Lions lost to East (41-14) and Highland (60-0) the last two weeks. Figure the Rebels finally get a chance to iron out the wrinkles this week.
Trevor’s pick: South 42, Mira Monte 14
Josh's pick: South 42, Mira Monte 13 (Of course we pick at least one this close)
McFarland (5-3, 1-3) at No. 23 Kennedy (7-0, 3-0)
It’s a good time to be a Thunderbird. Kennedy is coming off a bye week, is off to the best start in program history and even got a visit from Washington State assistant coach Mason Miller on Monday. Miller was in town to take a look at Kennedy senior offensive lineman Ivan Garza. The 6-foot-5, 275 pounder has been a big piece of the Thunderbirds offense and is a solid student with a 3.8 GPA while taking honors courses. Kennedy beat Wasco on Sept. 28, 19-14, to remain undefeated and has a road game at 8-0 Shafter looming next week. Don’t think for a second that Kennedy coach Mario Millan has reminded his players not to overlook McFarland. The Cougars got the program’s first South Sequoia League win last week in a 13-12 win over Taft after three consecutive losses to Wasco, Chavez and Shafter after going 4-0 to open the season. The Thunderbirds do not want to spoil the momentum going into the Shafter game next week and likely will want to score early and often to put this one to bed early.
Trevor’s pick: Kennedy 42, McFarland 7
Josh's pick: Kennedy 56, McFarland 14
Arvin (4-3, 1-2) at Wasco (5-2, 2-1)
After the way Arvin man-handled Chavez in a 45-0 victory two weeks ago, it was somewhat surprising to see the Bears getting blanked 48-0 to Shafter last week. Arvin’s run game has been explosive all season, but was held to just 80 yards on 22 carries against the Generals. While Shafter and Kennedy have garnered much of the headlines in the SSL this season, Wasco has been one of best turnaround stories in the county this season. The Tigers beat Chavez 21-7 last week to move to 2-1 in league play after a hard fought 19-14 loss to undefeated Kennedy two weeks ago. Sophomore Christian Alvarez led the way with 115 rushing yards last week as Alejandro Prieto and Justin Horton led the way defensively for Wasco. The Tiger’s performance two weeks ago lends itself to believing Wasco is the third-best team in the SSL and will give Shafter a game on Oct. 26.
Trevor’s pick: Wasco 28, Arvin 14
Josh's pick: Wasco 48, Arvin 27
Taft (2-5, 0-3) at Chavez (2-6, 1-3)
It’s been tough sledding for both programs this season. Taft secured two wins over High Desert League teams in Kern Valley and California City to start the season, but have lost five consecutive since, including a 13-12 loss to McFarland last week. Chavez, though, was a team that went winless in 2017 but has won two games this season, including a 12-8 win over East which looks better each week as the Blades continue to improve. The Titans also beat McFarland for an SSL win three weeks ago. Chavez seems to have things rolling a bit better now.
Trevor’s pick: Chavez 20, Taft 13
Josh's pick: Chavez 21, Taft 14 (and another)
Kern Valley (1-7, 0-2) at Boron (2-6, 1-1)
This one might be harder to predict then initially thought. Boron has been up and down this season, which includes during HDL play. The Bobcats beat Rosamond 42-32, then were blown out last week 54-7 loss to Cal City. Kern Valley’s lone win cam over Yermo-Silver Valley back on Aug. 24.
Trevor’s pick: Boron 22, Kern Valley 19
Josh's pick: Boron 30, Kern Valley 8
Rosamond (2-5, 0-1) at Bishop (5-2, 1-0)
Bishop has found a way to win games, even if it means the ugly ones. Last week, the Broncos edged Kern Valley 24-9 and are seeking to remain undefeated in league play as the regular season finale against Cal City appears it could be for the league title. Rosamond can put up points, but is also a team that gives up a ton, too. The Roadrunners have scored more than 40 points twice and given up more than 40 four times.
Trevor’s pick: Bishop 49, Rosamond 32
Josh's pick: Bishop 34, Rosamond 14
Phelan-Serrano (5-2, 1-1) at Burroughs (0-7, 0-2)
There is light at the end of the tunnel for Burroughs with games against Hesperia-Sultana and Hesperia coming in the final two weeks of the season. Those two teams are combined 5-9, but this week’s game against Serrano will likely not be the week the Burros finally get in the win column.
Trevor’s pick: Serrano 35, Burroughs 6
Josh's pick: Serrano 42, Burroughs 13
California City (4-3, 2-0) at L.A.-Brentwood (6-1)
Cal City may very well be the best team in the HDL, but the Ravens’ strength of schedule pails in comparison to Brentwood’s. The Eagles are in the same league as defending Southern Section D-V champions Lancaster-Paraclete and Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon, a team that beat Bakersfield High three weeks ago.
Trevor’s pick: Brentwood 42, Cal City 14
Josh's pick: Brentwood 56, Cal City 20
8-man
Desert (2-4) at Trona (4-4)
Trevor’s pick: Trona 41, Desert 29
Josh's pick: Trona 47, Desert 23
Saturday
8-man
Frazier Mountain (1-6, 0-4) at Riverdale Christian (4-2, 2-2)
Trevor’s pick: Riverdale Christian 36, Frazier Mountain 12
Josh's pick: Riverdale Christian over Frazier Mountain
Trevor last week: 14-4 (.778)
Josh last week: 16-2 (.889)
Trevor this season: 108-47 (.697)
Josh this season: 111-44 (.716)
Trevor all-time: 967-356 (.731)
Josh all-time: 196-86 (.695)
